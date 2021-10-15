10/15 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar contract signing, Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks, The Usos vs. The Street Profits in a Street Fight for the Smackdown Tag Titles on the supersized edition

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar contract signing, Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks, The Usos vs. The Street Profits in a Street Fight for the Smackdown Tag Titles on the supersized edition, and more (21:56)…

Click here for the October 15 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

