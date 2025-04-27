Two WWE LFG episodes on A&E tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “Expect The Unexpected” and features an appearance by D-Von Dudley.

-A second edition of WWE LFG airs tonight at 8:30CT/9:30ET. The episode is labeled “The Name Says It All” and features an appearance by AJ Styles.

Powell’s POV: There are not new episodes of WWE Rivals or WWE’s Greatest Moments tonight. Those shows and WWE LFG did not last week to avoid running opposite WrestleMania 41 night two.