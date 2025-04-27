Black Label Pro Wrestling “SCX III” results: Vetter’s review of Raj Dhesi vs. Joshua Bishop for the BLP Title, Mick Foley’s appearance, Tony Atlas open challenge, Miyu Yamashita vs. Leyla Hirsch

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Black Label Pro Wrestling “SCX III”

Replay available via TrillerTV+

April 26, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana at Squared Circle Expo

The venue is a convention hall; I’ve seen shows from this room in past years. A good crowd of maybe 500-700, with most fans seated on just two sides of the ring. The lighting was really good. I’m familiar with this lineup, except for one wrestler. Jason Midas and Alfonso Gonzalez provided commentary.

Black Label Pro abruptly canceled its last show last fall and has been on hiatus since September. Noteworthy that their prior shows were on Triller+, but here in their first event of the year, they are now on IWTV.

1. Griffin McCoy and “Post Game” Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta vs. Dex Royal and “The Highlight Reel” Damien Reel & Damon Reel. The Reels are identical twins, and I’ve never been able to tell them apart (one wears a red bandana and the other wears a black one, but that doesn’t help!) McCoy and Post Game are from the New England area. Dex missed a lot of time with an injury, so it’s good to see him back. Dex and McCoy opened. The Reel brothers hit a team German Suplex move. Walker hit a sliding clothesline on a Reel, and they worked the brother over in their corner. PG hit a team suplex at 3:30.

Damon (red bandana) hit a top-rope corkscrew splash. The Reels hit a team stunner on McCoy for a nearfall at 6:00. They hit stereo dives to the floor. Rex hit a Shooting Star Press. In the ring, Vinny hit a spear on Rex for a nearfall at 8:00. A Reel hit a Lungblower. McCoy was busted open and bleeding heavily from his nose or mouth. The Reels hit Coast-to-Coast dropkicks from opposite corners onto McCoy at 10:00 and suddenly all six were down. Damion hit a plancha. Dex hit a plancha. It left Damon Reed vs. Griffin. Griffin hit a springboard spin kick. PG hit a team slam on one of the Reeds, and all three piled on top for the pin. The cameras zoomed in on Griffin’s bloody nose.

Griffin McCoy, Mike Walker, and Vinny Talotta defeated Dex Royal, Damien Reel, and Damon Reel at 12:02.

2. Brittnie Brooks vs. Rachel Armstrong vs. Zoe Lucas in a three-way. I think I’ve seen Zoe, but certainly not as much as the other two; her gear was in Easter pastels colors and she berated the fans. (Her Cagematch.net bio says she is from the UK; as I look at her prior matches I may have seen her once or twice but yeah, she’s not a U.S. regular.) They opened in a triple knuckle lock, and they all went for rollups. Zoe rolled to the floor. Brittnie hit a snap suplex on Rachel at 2:30. Zoe dragged Brittnie to the floor and stomped on her.

Zoe is 5’9″ and taller than either opponent, and she knocked them down with shoulder blocks. Rachel dove through the ropes but basically landed between them with her head hitting the guardrail at 5:30! Ouch! She got up and seemed okay. In the ring, Zoe hit a brainbuster on Rachel for a nearfall. Brittnie hit a DDT on Zoe. Rachel hit a DDT on Brittnie at 7:00. Rachel pushed Brittnie to the floor, then she hit a top-rope 450 Splash on Lucas for the pin. Good action; they got a lot in for a match that short.

Rachel Armstrong defeated Zoe Lucas and Brittnie Brooks in a three-way at 7:29.

* Tony Atlas came to the ring, as he has apparently issued an open challenge. Atlas wore star-spangled pants and his arms are still pretty massive. That said, he really struggled walking down the ramp to get to the floor, which sure made him look brittle. “It’s absurd how large he is,” a commentator said as Atlas flexed. Frank the Clown came out and was booed. He told Atlas that his time ended 40 years ago! Frank said he’s accepting Tony’s open challenge!

3a. Tony Atlas vs. Frank the Clown. They tied up and circled each other. Frank stalled in the ropes and complained that Tony was pulling his hair. Out of the back came Mick Foley and that earned a “holy shit!” chant. A commentator noted that Mick is down 100 pounds. Mick talked to Frank and left. Tony complained to the ref that Frank pulled his hair, and the crowd played along. Funny. Frank rolled to the floor to stall. (I don’t think we’ve seen what I would call “a wrestling move.”) He got on the mic and berated Foley. (I believe Mick is Frank’s father-in-law.) Foley announced he is going to manage Tony Atlas! Frank went to the back and he got Shazza McKenzie. He decided Tony will face Shazza instead.

Tony Atlas vs. Frank the Clown went to a draw/non-finish at 5:00.

3b. Shazza McKenzie (w/Frank the Clown) vs. Tony Atlas (w/Mick Foley) in an intergender match. She hit a low blow uppercut and planted her foot in his throat and tried to choke him, and she hit some blows to his chest. She went to kick him but he grabbed her foot and bit it. Tony hit a headbutt on Frank, who was trying to interfere. Foley got in the ring and helped remove Frank’s shoes. Tony put Frank in a sleeper, and Frank passed out. So… Tony won by beating Frank, not Shazza? Eh, just roll with it; we all knew what we were getting when we heard Atlas was going to wrestle.

Tony Atlas defeated Shazza McKenzie and Frank the Clown at 3:34.

* Atlas got on the mic and thanked the fans, noting he’s been doing this for more than 50 years now.

4. “Latinos Most Wanted’ Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge vs. “Hot Commodity” Hayden Backlund and Trevor Outlaw for the BLP Tag Team Titles. I consider Koda to be among the top guys in the Midwest and he’s bigger than the other three in this one. Outlaw is a good, undersized pesky heel, and he’s been teaming with Backlund for nearly two years. Outlaw jawed at fans in the crowd at the bell rather than tie up with Koda. Sabin got in at 3:30, and LMW worked over Hayden. Outlaw hit a DDT in the ropes on Sabin at 7:00, and the heels kept Sabin in their corner.

Koda finally got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines, then an Exploder Suplex on Hayden. he hit a running kick to the side of the head for a nearfall. Sabin hit a springboard crossbody block. Hayden hit a superkick on Koda. Hayden rolled up Sabin, got his feet on the ropes for added leverage, and scored the tainted pin. New champions! That was merely okay.

Hayden Backlund and Trevor Outlaw defeated Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge to win the BLP Tag Team Titles at 11:38

5. Leyla Hirsch and Miyu Yamashita. This should be good! Both women competed in Las Vegas last weekend at the Bloodsport event, and Miyu had a few other matches in Vegas, too. Miyu is slightly taller (and I bet that is unusual for her.) They shook hands at the bell before locking up with intense standing switches and a feeling-out process. Miyu hit a gutbuster over her knee at 3:00, and they traded kicks. Leyla hit a running knee and a flying forearm into the corner, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. She switched to a cross-armbreaker, then an ankle lock. Miyu broke free and hit some kicks.

Miyu hit a German Suplex at 6:00. Leyla caught a leg and reapplied an ankle lock, but Miyu reached the ropes. They got up and traded forearm strikes; this has been as good as I hoped it would be. Leyla hit a jumping knee to the jaw and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Leyla missed a moonsault and landed stomach-first; Miyu immediately nailed a running knee to the chin. Leyla charged at Miyu, but Yamashita nailed the Skull Kick and scored the pin. This was light years better than everything else so far.

Miyu Yamashita defeated Leyla Hirsch at 10:01.

6. Crash Jaxon vs. Nate Kobain vs. Darren Fly vs. Rhys Maddox in a four-way. Jaxon is big and he’s probably the same weight as Fly and Kobain (who team as “Twist and Flip” combined. Kobain wore black pants while Fly wore blue trunks (I think they broke up as a team here.) Maddox is a teen I saw wrestle twice last weekend from Las Vegas; he looks a bit like a young Nathan Frazer. The three scrawny guys all attacked Crash, who cartoonishly powered up and sent them all flying in different directions. The kids got up and all stomped on Crash on the mat, but then they tried to pin each other.

Kobain hit a dropkick on Fly. They did a tower spot out of the corner and everyone was down at 4:00. Fly and Kobain traded blows. Fly launched off Kobain’s back to hit a Shooting Star Press on Rhys. Fly hit a jumping knee on Kobain. Fly hit a German Suplex on Rhys at 8:00, then he rolled up Kobain for a nearfall. Kobain hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Crash, who had been on the floor, finally got back into the ring. Kobain hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Crash for a nearfall at 9:30. Crash hit a Saito Suplex to pin Kobain. This was a bit on the messy, disjointed side.

Crash Jaxon defeated Nate Kobain, Darren Fly, and Rhys Maddox in a four-way at 10:25.

7. Myron Reed vs. Super Crazy for the BLP Midwest Title. Myron immediately hit a flip dive over a corner post and crashed onto Crazy on the floor. They got into the ring, where Reed hit a kip-up stunner. Super Crazy tied him in a Tajiri-style Tarantula at 1:30! Super Crazy tied Reed in a surfboard and rolled him around the mat, and he turned it into a Dragon Sleeper. He hit a bodyslam at 4:30 and remained in charge, hitting a twisting elbow drop. They went to the floor, where Super Crazy bodyslammed Myron onto the metal entrance ramp at 6:00. Myron dove through the ropes onto Crazy on the floor.

In the ring, Reed hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Crazy hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 8:00, then a hard clothesline, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Crazy switched to a half-crab, and the crowd rallied for Myron. A hooded person pulled the ref to the floor, so the ref missed Myron tapping out. The masked individual struck Crazy with the title belt. It was Killer Kelly! She kissed Myron and dropped to the floor. Myron covered the prone Super Crazy, and the ref got back in and made the three-count. Myron and Kelly are a real-life couple (they just had a baby together!), and they recently united on-screen in Revolver Wrestling, so this was not a surprise to see her with Myron here.

Myron Reed defeated Super Crazy to retain the BLP Midwest Title at 10:04.

8. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Danhausen and Maki Itoh. Itoh just teamed with 1 Called Manders a few days ago, and she also had a series of matches in Las Vegas. Speaking of which, it appears Davey Bang went to Vegas … to be in the Clusterf—- match for one minute? It doesn’t appear he wrestled out there otherwise. Itoh and Bang opened with basic reversals. August and Danhausen tied up at 2:30. August accidentally struck Bang on the floor. Maki hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on both of them at 5:30. In the ring, she hit a tornado DDT on Bang for a nearfall.

Danhausen hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. They all tied up, and Maki/Danhausen hit a team suplex. Bang suplexed her into the corner. Danhausen hit a release German Suplex, but Bang rotated and landed on his feet. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Maki for a nearfall at 8:00. Danhausen placed a curse on Bang & Matthews! Itoh tripped them. Silliness. Danhausen and Itoh poured the jar of teeth down B&M’s mouth. They hit stereo Kokeshi falling headbutts and got stereo pins. Fun humor.

Danhausen and Maki Itoh defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews at 9:50.

9. Raj Dhesi vs. Joshua Bishop for the BLP Heavyweight Title. Again, Raj is the former Jinder Mahal, and Bishop is the Sid Vicious clone who just returned to action after being out with an injury for almost a year. They tied up and traded standing switches. They hit shoulder blocks with neither man budging. Raj hit an armdrag. Bishop hit a fallaway slam at 5:30, and they rolled to the floor and traded chops at ringside. Raj shoved him head-first into the ring post. In the ring, Raj hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 7:30.

Raj stood over Bishop and kept him tied up on the mat. This has had the same, um, pacing, as a typical Jinder Mahal match. Bishop tossed him overhead to the mat, and they were both down. Raj hit a Death Valley Driver, really dropping Bishop hard on his neck for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Bishop hit a Jackhammer-style suplex for the pin! New champion. This went exactly as you’d imagine.

Josh Bishop defeated Raj Dhesi to win the BLP World Title at 11:57.

Final Thoughts: I presume there is a reason for it — the lighting system? the entrance ramp? — but it is just strange to me to have the ring in one corner of a large room and have fans all seated basically on two sides. There are a lot of fans seated a long way from this ring! Again, I’m sure there is a reason, but it makes far more sense to have the ring in the center of the room and have fans seated all the way around it.

Miyu Yamashita vs. Leyla Hirsch was a standout match and far better than everything else here. (I refuse to believe that anyone else considered any other match as the best of this show.) Even with the cop-out finish, I’ll go with Super Crazy-Reed for second, as Myron showed off why he’s such a top indy star. The women’s three-way was fast-paced and I enjoyed that for third. I’m glad to see both Bishop and the talented Dex Royal back in action after lengthy layoffs for both men. I’m glad to see BLP back, too! Hopefully, they are truly back, and this isn’t just a one-shot as part of this convention.