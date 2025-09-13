AEW Collision results (9/13): Powell’s live review of Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku for the AEW Unified Championship, Mark Briscoe reveals the stipulation for his All Out match with MJF

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 110)

Taped September 11, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena

Simulcast September 13, 2025, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Nigel McGuinness. In the ring, Ian Riccaboni introduced MJF, who made his entrance.

MJF told Riccaboni not to say anything and to be “a good little mic stand for me.” MJF insulted the fans and Mark Briscoe. He said blue collar will bust while white collar will win when he faces Briscoe at All Out.

Mark Briscoe appeared on the screen and spoke from the backstage area. Briscoe noted they were in Philadelphia. He said he watched Sabu put people through countless tables. Briscoe called for a “T&T” match, which he explained would be a tables and thumbtacks match. Briscoe said he never gave MJF a wedding present and told him that he would give it to him now.

Briscoe appeared in the ring and fought with MJF. Briscoe got the better of it and poured tacks inside the ring. MJF escaped before Briscoe could dump him onto the thumbtacks…

Powell’s POV: Briscoe played up having a huge number of thumbtacks. I’m pretty numb to thumbtacks in pro wrestling, but we’ll see how it plays out.

Highlights aired from Dynamite of Daniel Garcia turning on Darby Allin…

Lexi Nair interviewed Hologram, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong in the parking area. A clip flashed on the screen for the Hologram clone. Strong and O’Reilly spoke about facing Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia, which was billed as the show’s main event…

Ring announcer Arkady Aura handled the introductions for the opening match…

1. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens in an AEW Unified Championship tournament match. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Bowens pulled Takeshita’s shoulder into the ring post, which sent Takeshita to ringside. Bowens went up top and hit a crossbody block going into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Takeshita hit a Poison Rana. Bowens just stood right up and hit him with a Fameasser for a near fall. A short time later, Bowens hit Takeshita with a Mollywhop, which knocked him out of the ring. Bowens rolled Takeshita back inside the ring while a “this is awesome” chant broke out. Takeshita came back and hit a knee strike before finishing off Bowens with Raging Fire…

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Anthony Bowens in 9:10 to qualify for the three-way for the AEW Unified Championship at All Out.

Powell’s POV: The outcome was expected, but I was surprised to see Bowens get a lot of offense. That’s not a negative, as Takeshita went over clean, yet Bowens looked good in defeat.

A Mascara Dorada video package aired. He spoke of going through The Beast Mortos to qualify for the AEW Unified Championship match at All Out…

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm made her entrance… [C]

A video package spotlighted Mercedes Mone vs. Riho for the TBS Championship match at All Out…

Entrances for the 10-woman tag team match took place. Footage aired from earlier in the day of Lexi Nair speaking with the babyface team in the parking area. She mentioned possible tension between Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter. Anna Jay said she didn’t want anything to do with the Death Riders. Statlander took offense and said she’s not with them. Jamie Hayter bickered with Statlander…

2. Jamie Hayter, Tay Melo, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in a 10-woman tag match for $500,000. Toni Storm sat in on commentary. Wheeler Yuta showed up at ringside and stood on Statlander’s side of the ring. Thekla was getting the better of Melo when Schiavone tried to send it to break. Storm cut him off so that she could set up the PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, Thekla and Jay tagged into the match. Thekla ducked a clothesline and then speared Jay before pinning her.

Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue beat Jamie Hayter, Tay Melo, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron in 9:10 in a 10-woman tag match to win $500,000.

After the match, Statlander pulled Thekla to ringside and they brawled. Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata ran out. Shirakawa used a small cooler as a weapon, while Aminata used a spatula as a weapon. Storm climbed onto the broadcast table and dove onto some wrestlers at ringside. The wrestlers continued to brawl. Hayer and Statlander fought one another, and that ended with both women simultaneously going for crossbody blocks. Thekla got Storm in the ring and did her silly spider dance. Storm put Thekla down with Storm Zero…

It was announced during the brawl that Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata will face Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in an eight-woman “Tornado Tailgate Brawl” on the All Out pre-show that will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max on Saturday at 1CT/2ET…

Powell’s POV: Another big tag team match for phony prize money. These matches do nothing for me, but the wrestlers worked hard and got a “this is awesome” chant at one point. It seemed like the right move to have Thekla go over heading into the four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship at All Out. But whatever Thekla gained from winning the match was lost when Storm put her down with her finisher and stood tall at the end of the brawl.

Max Caster stood in the ring and set up his latest open challenge. Big Bill made his entrance with Bryan Keith…

3. Max Caster vs. Big Bill (w/Bryan Keith) in a five-minute open challenge. Bill looked into the camera and spoke to Eddie Kingston while getting the better of Caster. A tweet from Kingston appeared and said he got the call, and the money was right, so the only thing left was for Bill to name the place. Bill put Caster down with the Bossman Slam and scored the pin.

Big Bill defeated Max Caster in 1:54.

After the match, the fans chanted for Eddie Kingston. Bill said he called out Kingston last week. He said the internet fans said he didn’t deserve to call out Kingston. Bill told Kingston that the people love him because he looks like he does and therefore, he represents them. Bill said the fans don’t like him because of the way he looks. Bill said Kingston worships Japanese wrestlers. Bill said he doesn’t give a damn about Japanese wrestling, Kingston, or the fans. Bill called for his match with Kingston to be held at All Out. Bill said Kingston wouldn’t show up because he’s a typical loudmouth fraud…

Lexi Nair stood backstage with Jerry Lynn and Anthony Bowens. Nair said Lynn asked for the time with Bowens. Lynn recalled saying that Bowens should look into the mirror and figure out what’s missing. Lynn said maybe he should have said “who was missing.”

Max Caster walked through the curtain, bumped into Bowens, and said, “Get out of my way, kid.” Bowens roughed up Caster and took him to the ring. Jerry Lynn came out and watched from ringside as Bowens dominated Caster. Lynn entered the ring and pulled off Bowens, who wound up to hit him, but he didn’t go through with it.

Lynn got a mic and said he was in Tony Khan’s office when he told Bowens and Caster that he saw something in them as a tag team. Lynn said they fought their way to the top and became tag team champions. Lynn assumed they thought they could have a great singles run. Lynn said Caster hasn’t won a single match, and Bowens was spinning his wheels and floundering in the mid-card. Bowens started to leave. Lynn asked if he couldn’t take the heat.

Blake Christian and Lee Johnson walked out. Christian said Lynn was one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of 2300 Arena, but he traded in his boots to play therapist. Christian said Lynn should be focused on him and Johnson, and they would show him what he’s missing.

Lynn took off his shirt and told them to show him what he’s missing. Lynn threw punches, but the heels got the better of him. Bowens returned and helped Lynn.

[Hour Two] Lynn clotheslines Johnson. Caster and Bowens followed up by clotheslining Johnson over the top rope. Lynn held up the arms of Caster and Bowens. Both men pulled their arms away and exited on opposite sides of the ring…

Lexi Nair tried to interview Mistico about putting his mask on the line in a CMLL match on Friday. MJF showed up and a translator who wore a top hat. MJF spoke about how he would beat Mistico and then hop on a jet to take care of Mark Briscoe. MJF said he would beat Mistico for the betterment of pro wrestling. After MJF walked away, the guy wearing the top hat jawed at Mistico in Spanish until Mistico dropped him with a punch… [C]

4. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Adam Priest and Tommy Billington. Both entrances were televised. The babyface duo targeted Harwood’s left arm. Harwood came back and hit a belly-to-back superplex before a PIP break. [C]

Priest ran up the ropes and hit Harwood with a unique DDT on the apron. Back in the ring, Priest and Billington hit double top rope headbutts on Harwood and had him beat, but Wheeler broke up the pin that followed.

Billington put Harwood in a crossface. Priest held Wheeler to stop him from getting involved, but Harwood eventually broke the hold. FTR came back and hit Billington with a spike piledriver, which led to Harwood getting the three count.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Adam Priest and Tommy Billington in 17:05.

After the match, Harwood looked into a camera, pointed at the fallen Billington, and told Adam Copeland and Christian Cage that they would be him next week…

A video package aired to announce a four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at All Out. The qualifiers featuring Josh Alexander and Hechicero vs. Dante Martin and Darius Martin, Killswitch and Kip Sabian vs. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey, Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for Wednesday’s show… [C]

Michael Oku and Amira made their entrance for the AEW Unified Championship match. A video package aired with Oku talking about the match, Kazuchika Okada’s entrance followed…

5. Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oko for the AEW Unified Championship. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Schiavone noted that the match had a 20-minute time limit and that Okada would advance to All Out if the match were to end in a draw. Oku performed a Fosbury Flop onto Okada on the floor. Back in the ring, Oku went up top, but Okada dropkicked him. Oku fell backwards and his back struck the barricade before a PIP break. [C]

McGuinness said Oku was the master of the half crab and had won many matches with the hold. Oku put Okada in a half crab a short time later, but Okada reached the ropes to break it. Oku went up top and jumped into a dropkick. Okada went for the Rainmaker, but Oku countered into a pin twice and picked up a couple of near falls. Okada stuffed an inside cradle and then performed a tombstone piledriver. Okada followed up with a Rainmaker and scored the pin.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Oku in 9:15 to retain the AEW Unified Championship.

After the match, Konosuke Takeshita made his entrance. Callis applauded from the ring. Takeshita stood at ringside and pointed at Okada or his title belt. The updated brackets showed that Okada will defend the AEW Unified Championship against Takeshita, and the winner of Wednesday’s Marscara Dorada vs. The Beast Mortos match….

Powell’s POV: The match was fine while it lasted, but it fell below my admittedly high expectations. I dig the friction between Okada and Takeshita. I wish they were having a singles match at All Out, but they are telling a story that will hopefully lead to that big showdown match.

Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Marina Shafir made their entrance through the crowd for the main event… [C] A video package featured Kyle Fletcher speaking while footage set up his AEW World Championship match with Hangman Page for All Out…

6. Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. Matt Menard sat in on commentary and made it seem like he didn’t know what was happening with Garcia, yet he also tried to be understanding.

Schiavone added Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill to the All Out lineup. He also ran through the lineup for Wednesday’s three-hour block and added Thekla vs. Queen Aminata, and Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona, a face-to-face meeting featuring FTR with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage (no physicality allowed), and a spotlight on AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm.

Garcia put O’Reilly in a Figure Four around the post, but it was immediately broken up by Roderick Strong. Shafir held her hand out and helped Garcia to his feet before another PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, O’Reilly had Moxley seated in a chair at ringside when he hit him with a flying knee from the apron. O’Reilly sold knee pain. Once they were both back in the ring, Moxley kicked the bad knee. Moments later, Garcia tagged in and put O’Reilly in the Dragon Tamer for the win.

Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly in 12:55.

After the match, Menard got up and yelled at Garcia, asking him if he had something to say. Garcia ignored him. Shafir flipped off Menard, and then the heel trio made their exit. Schiavone said Tony Khan just told him that Jon Moxley would face Roderick Strong on Wednesday’s block…

Powell’s POV: If Garcia had ignored Menard before now, perhaps his babyface run would have gone better. Anyway, this was a fine television match. There was no mystery regarding the outcome, but the focus was on Garcia being in his first match as a member of the Death Riders.

Overall, this show continued the brief streak of AEW producing better-than-average editions of Collision. Will Pruett is off this week, so I will have more to say during our weekly same-night audio review of Collision, which will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Enjoy the rest of your weekend.