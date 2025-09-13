West Coast Pro Wrestling results: Vetter’s review of Masha Slamovich and Nicole Matthews vs. Dani Luna and Johnnie Robbie, The Crush Boys vs. Sky High for the WCPW Tag Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro Wrestling

Available via YouTube.com

Matches from July 26, 2025, in San Francisco, California, at the United Irish Cultural Center, and September 5, 2025, in San Francisco, California, at The Foundry

For the past few months, West Coast Pro has opted to release just a handful of matches — as individual video files — on YouTube, rather than release the whole show. So, here is a review of three matches from their July 26, 2025, show, and three more matches from their Sept. 5, 2025, show. They have not released every match from these two shows; if they had, I definitely would have watched more of them.

West Coast Pro, “Cruel Summer” on July 26, 2025, in San Francisco, California, at the Irish Cultural Center

This is a joint production with Deadlock Pro and Prestige Wrestling. Lighting is decent and while the crowd was maybe 250-300, it was absolutely packed in there. Righteous Reg and James Kincaid provided commentary.

* The first match is a WWE-style gauntlet! The winner gets a title shot at Bret the Threat’s Golden Gate Title. (This video file is 37 minutes long, so we have several mini-matches.)

1a. Danny Orion vs. Manny Lo. Orion is a top-tier indy talent from Texas. Lo is fairly new; he is from the N.C.-based Deadlock Pro, and he wore ‘DPW orange’ trunks. Standing switches to open. Orion hit a huracanrana at 2:30. Manny hit a backbreaker over his knee and a running leg lariat. Lo snapped an arm and got a nearfall and was in charge. Orion got a huracanrana, then a handspring-back-enzuigiri. Orion hit an impressive flip dive to the floor at 5:00, and that popped the crowd. In the ring, Orion hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. Manny hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then another backbreaker for a nearfall at 6:30. Orion got a rollup for a nearfall, then his impressive Crucifix Driver for the pin.

Danny Orion defeated Manny Lo at 7:17.

1b. Danny Orion vs. “Fancy” Ryan Clancy. Ryan just returned from a several-month excursion in Japan. It’s cool seeing a top New England name here in San Francisco. We do have a bell to start the second leg of this gauntlet. They shook hands before locking up, and Clancy has the height advantage. (Clancy had a good match against Zack Sabre Jr. a couple of years ago). He tied up the left arm and dragged Orion to the mat. Clancy hit a leaping crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:30. He did a Sabre-style snap of the neck between his ankles and got a nearfall.

Orion held the ropes to avoid Clancy’s signature dropkick. He dropped Clancy snake-eyes, then hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall, but Clancy got a foot on the ropes. Clancy hit a monkey flip and a flying forearm at 5:00. Orion snapped Clancy throat-first on the top rope, then hit his slingshot twisting splash for a nearfall. Clancy got a jackknife cover for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Clancy hit his picture-perfect dropkick for the pin!

Ryan Clancy defeated Danny Orion at 6:41.

1c. Ryan Clancy vs. Alpha Zo. The crowd was loud and supportive of West Coast-based Zo. They traded chops early on, and Zo hit a big back-body drop. Clancy hit some running kicks to the ribs. He mounted Zo and hit some punches and got booed. Clancy hit a suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Zo hit a hard running knee in the corner, then a diving back elbow in the corner, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a believable nearfall at 4:30. Clancy hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall, and he turned it into a front guillotine choke! Nice! Zo caught him and hit a Sidewinder (spinning back suplex) for the pin! Good action.

Alpha Zo defeated Ryan Clancy at 5:48.

1d. Alpha Zo vs. Jordan Cruz. I just saw these two fight a couple weeks earlier! Bret the Threat joined commentary here. The muscular Cruz hit a second-rope deadlift suplex for a nearfall. Zo hit some spin kicks to the thighs. Cruz hit some German Suplexes and a running knee at 2:00, then another German Suplex for a nearfall. Zo hit an Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the chin. Cruz hit a head-capture suplex. Zo got a rollup and leaned back for the flash pin out of nowhere! Cruz attacked Zo after the bell, repeatedly slamming on the left knee, and was loudly booed.

Alpha Zo defeated Jordan Cruz at 3:23.

1e. Alpha Zo vs. Adrian Quest (w/Los Suavicitos). Quest jumped in the ring behind Zo and attacked, and we got the bell. Because we’re in San Fran, we got a loud “F— L.A.!” chant aimed at Quest. Adrian hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and he targeted the left knee that Cruz had damaged. Zo caught him with a flying knee to the sternum at 2:30, and that popped the crowd. Quest hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and locked in a half-crab. They brawled to the floor, and Zo tossed Danny Rose into the rows of seats. Zo dragged Quest back into the ring and hit his Made in Oakland (pumphandle powerbomb, same move as Shingo Takagi’s Made in Japan) for the pin. Bret stood up while on commentary and taunted Zo.

Alpha Zo defeated Adrian Quest at 5:18 to win the gauntlet and earn a title shot at Bret the Threat.

2. LaBron Kozone vs. Travis Williams for the DPW National Title. I love that these promotions work together, but there is just a zero percent chance that North Carolina-based Kozone is losing his title to Pacific Northwest-based Williams… so I wish this were a non-title match. This is Kozone’s ninth title defense. Again, Kozone is in his early 30s and is comparable to Trick Williams. They shook hands and traded some authentic-looking lockups and tied each other up on the mat. Williams applied a bow-and-arrow. Kozone hit an Exploder Suplex at 4:00, and Williams sold pain in his lower back upon landing.

Williams snapped the left arm over the top rope. Kozone hit another suplex. Williams tried to get a cross-armbreaker, but Kozone blocked it. Kozone slammed him onto the ring apron. Kozone put him on his shoulders and hit a Burning Hammer. Williams got a huracanrana for a nearfall, then a hard discus elbow. Williams hit a butterfly suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 8:00, and he went back to trying to get a cross-armbreaker. They traded rollups. Kozone kipped up and hit a big enzuigiri at 9:30. He hit the Ballgame clothesline for a nearfall. Kozone hit a second one for the pin. Good action. Kozone is just one of those guys who has really come into his own in his early 30s. They shook hands afterwards and got a nice pop.

LaBron Kozone defeated Travis Williams to retain the Deadlock Pro National Title at 9:55.

3. Johnnie Robbie and Dani Luna vs. Masha Slamovich and Nicole Matthews. Quite an all-star tag here. Robbie and Matthews opened, but Luna tagged herself in. Dani dove onto Nicole. In the ring, Dani hit a sliding clothesline on Nicole. The commentators talked about the feud between Dani and Nicole in Deadlock Pro! (I know the promotions are working together, but I didn’t expect the storylines to carry over.) Johnnie and Masha jumped in at 1:30 and immediately traded forearm strikes. The commentators noted how Johnny had just returned from an excursion in Japan. Johnnie hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Dani slammed Johnnie onto Masha and got a nearfall.

Masha hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron. Nicole hit one on Dani. In the ring, Masha and Nicole worked over Dani in their corner, with Masha hitting a LOUD chop at 4:30 that popped the crowd. Matthews hit some flying forearms in the corner on Luna. Nicole applied a cross-armbreaker at 6:00. Johnnie got the hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block on Matthews, then a buzzsaw kick and a Meteora and a DDT for a nearfall at 7:30 Nicole fired back with a backbreaker over her knee.

Masha entered and hit a series of clotheslines on Robbie. They each hit a basement dropkick. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 9:00. Dani got back in and hit some forearm strikes on Matthews. Nicole hit a swinging neckbreaker on Dani. Masha hit a twisting dive through the ropes on Luna. Johnnie dove through the ropes and slammed onto Masha. Dani hit her second-rope Deadlift German Suplex on Matthews, then the Luna Landing (modified DVD) for the pin on Matthews. Good action.

Dani Luna and Johnnie Robbie defeated Masha Slamovich and Nicole Matthews at 10:43.

West Coast Pro “God Called in Sick Today” on September 5, 2025, in San Francisco, California, at The Foundry

This is a bigger, “more square” room, with seating on all sides. It’s dark, but the ring is well-lit. The crowd was maybe 300. Once again, Jason Kincaid and Righteous Reg provided commentary. Sadly, the match I wanted to see the most — Kevin Blackwood vs. Karl Fredericks (f/k/a Eddy Thorpe) — has not been released at this time.

Mad Dog Connelly vs. Vinnie Massaro in an I Quit match. I always compare Massaro to Hugh Morrus, as they wear similar singlets to hide their guts. He charged into the ring and immediately brawled with Connelly. He hit a forearm strike that knocked Connelly off the apron to the floor at 1:00, and they brawled at ringside. Connelly hit him with a chair at 3:30, and he choked Vinnie, but Vinnie refused to quit. He has a trickle of blood on his forehead. He struck Connelly with a chair to the head. Massaro repeatedly beat him in the head with the microphone at 6:30, and they finally got back into the ring. Both men were bleeding now.

Vinnie put him in a modified Camel Clutch, but Massaro refused to quit. Vinnie tied Connelly’s dog collar chain around Mad Dog’s knee, and he applied a Figure Four at 9:30. I can’t say I’ve seen that before! Connelly refused to submit. Vinnie got a door from underneath the ring. Connelly wrapped it around Massaro’s neck and hopped on his back, but Massaro ran them backwards through a table in the corner at 12:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Massaro grabbed a wood shard from the door and he jabbed it into Connelly’s forehead, and Mad Dog shouted he quits! I didn’t expect that!

Vinnie Massaro defeated Mad Dog Connelly at 12:15.

“The Crush Boys” Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie vs. “Sky High” Mondo Avion and Robby Avion for the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles. I’m a huge fan of Titus and Charlie. I don’t know the Sky High duo; they both wore black pants. Mondo has blue trim; Robby has red trim. (A check of their cagematch.net bio shows that they got crushed in 75 seconds in a loss to Lance Archer and Brian Cage at AEW Collision in February.) Robbie and Titus opened. (Okay, I now see these two lost to the Young Bucks in February 2024 in AEW when they had different surnames, so I have seen them. And a Young Bucks comparison seems appropriate.)Titus hit his dropkick, and he tagged in Charlie at 3:30.

Charlie hit his standing corkscrew press. The Avions began working over Charlie in their corner. Robbie choked Starboy in the ropes. Mondo hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall. Charlie hit a basement dropkick at 6:30 but he couldn’t tag out. Charlie hit a double Pele Kick, and he finally tagged in Titus at 9:00. Titus hit a top-rope double clothesline. He hit a Death Valley Driver on Mondo for a nearfall. Charlie hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on the Avions. The champs dove onto them, and everyone was down at 11:00.

In the ring, Titus went for the Chaos Theory, but Mondo blocked it. Mondo hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. The Avions pulled Charlie off the ring apron so he wasn’t there for a hot tag, and they worked over Titus in the ring. Robbie hit a spear as Titus was upside down for a nearfall at 14:00. Titus hit a Lethal Injection on Robbie, then he hit a flip dive to the floor on Mondo. That allowed Charlie to hit the Shooting Starboy Press for the pin on Robbie. Good action.

Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander defeated Mondo Avion and Robbie Avion to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles at 15:29.

Johnnie Robbie vs. Miko Alana for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. This was the main event. Johnnie just came back from a tour of Japan and was gone most of the last spring/early summer. She has returned as a far more polished performer. I was surprised this was the main event, as Miko has merely been ‘okay’ in the handful of matches I’ve seen from her in the past. The commentators pointed out that Robbie was solo again tonight. They locked up and are about the same height, but Miko is wider/thicker. Robbie targeted the left arm. The commentators noted that this is easily Miko’s biggest match ever.

Robbie did a Sabre-style neck-snap between her ankles at 3:00, and she stomped on Alana. She hit a hard back elbow in the corner and was dominating the match. Miko hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Robbie hit an enzuigiri and a running kick to the spine. Alana hit some short-arm clotheslines at 6;30, then a rolling cannonball and a gut-wrench powerbomb for a nearfall. Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Alana went for a senton but Johnny got her knees up. Johnnie hit a Helluva Kick at 8:30.

Alana hit a backbreaker over her knee, and this time she hit the senton for a nearfall. The crowd was behind Miko. Alana hit a Gory Special faceplant for a nearfall. She hit a release German Suplex, and the 10:00 call was spot-on. She hit a Vader Bomb, then an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Robbie hit a powerbomb out of the corner and a roundhouse kick to the ear, then flying double knees to the back of the head for the pin. That was good action; Miko has to be happy with how that turned out. Johnnie helped Miko to her feet, and they shook hands.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Miko Alana to retain the WCPW Women’s Title at 11:42.

Final Thoughts: I’ll reiterate that all six of these matches are available for free on YouTube, but you need to search for them individually on the West Coast Pro YouTube channel. While I generally am not a big fan of gauntlets, those mini-matches allowed WCPW fans to see some really good talent who aren’t all from the West Coast.