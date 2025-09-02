Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: CM Punk and Becky Lynch, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso and LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

CM Punk and Becky Lynch: A strong verbal exchange. Lynch slapping Punk repeatedly at the end of the segment set the table for a big mixed tag match. Punk had a moment with Rhea Ripley backstage, but hopefully that was a swerve, as all other signs point toward the return of Punk’s wife, AJ Lee. Punk and Lee vs. Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza looks like a blast.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso and LA Knight: It was a head-scratcher when Breakker said he and Reed were dogs off the leash without Paul Heyman, yet they simply issued a match challenge rather than go right to the ring for a fight. Nevertheless, this turned out to be a good television main event, and Breakker and Reed got the necessary win after destroying Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris. The post-match angle with Jey telling Jimmy Uso that he needs help seems to point toward an Usos reunion, presumably in a match against Breakker and Reed.

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title: You had to know that El Grande Americano would get involved once Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were banned from ringside. It was a good match leading up to that expected finish. Was this the end of Styles chasing the Intercontinental Title?

Penta, Erik, and Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller: A soft Hit. The finish was off with whatever move the War Raiders were going for, but at least Penta’s Mexican Destroyer was the true finishing move.

WWE Raw Misses

“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez: A minor Miss for what was a solid match before the confusion that occurred during the finishing sequence. Asuka tried to pin Perez, which clearly wasn’t the plan given the way Perez reacted, and because the referee outright told Asuka to use the Asuka Lock. Putting that aside, the drama involving Asuka, Sane, and Iyo Sky is one of the most compelling stories on Raw.

Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee: A Hit for match quality. But the match landed as a minor Miss because Lee taking this loss after he beat JD McDonagh last week, which made it seem like like he’s just spinning his wheels. I hope that’s not the case and that this loss will lead to Lee finding a partner to challenge for the World Tag Team Titles. By the way, McDonagh merely standing on the apron seemed like a flimsy way to justify Adam Pearce banning him and Balor from the Intercontinental Championship match.