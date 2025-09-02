Wrestling Open RI “Episode 22” results (9/1): Vetter’s review of Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene vs. It’s Gal and Nick Battee in a Gym Bro Street Fight, BRG and Oxx Adams vs. TJ Crawford and Love, Doug

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 22”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

September 1, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events. Promoter Drew Cordeiro announced Monday that they have extended their contract to run in this building another three months, which is a positive sign. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 100-120.

* They absolutely PACKED this venue for “Americanrana” on Saturday with 300 or so fans for a stellar show that included Kris Statlander, Mike Santana, Matt Cardona, and Shotzi Blackheart. The show featured new tag champions to open the main show, and a new heavyweight champion to conclude the show. So, think of this show as “the Raw after the PPV.”

* This show opened with highlights from the Saturday event. Bobby Orlando, who won the Wrestling Open Title on Saturday, came to the ring, holding his title belt… and his stupid stuffed goat. He said that Bryce Donovan became obsessed with getting and retaining the title belt. He promised he would be a champion of honor and dignity, and the champion we deserve. Brad Baylor came to the ring and was greeted by heavy boos. Baylor said he’s coming for Bobby’s title.

1. Dustin Waller vs. Ichiban vs. Bear Bronson vs. Brad Baylor in a four-way No. 1 contender’s match. Bronson already has the “Opportunity Knocks” contract for a title shot, so he could actually hold two of them. Crockett said this match has lucha rules (going to the floor is equal to a tag). Ichiban and Baylor opened. Waller got in, turned around, and Bronson was in the ring, and Bear flattened him and hip-tossed Dustin across the ring, with Dustin shrieking! Bronson hit a Gorilla Press and a bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:30, but Ichiban broke it up. Baylor and Waller began working together to chop Bronson, but Bear just looked annoyed by the blows.

So, Baylor and Waller hit a team suplex at 4:30, but they began to argue, and Ichiban hit a top-rope missile dropkick on both of them. Ichiban hit some flying back elbows on Brad and Dustin. Bear hit some chops on Ichiban in the corner. Bear hit a Tower of Doom on two guys. Dustin hit a Mamba Splash. Bronson hit a senton. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Waller for a nearfall at 7:30, but Baylor made the save. Baylor screamed at Bear that he “needed” the title shot. Baylor and Bronson traded blows, and Bear hit a Black Hole Slam.

Waller hit a springboard flying clothesline. Ichiban hit his “One!” punches in the corner on Dustin. Dustin hit a superkick on Ichiban. Ichiban hit a stunner. Dustin hit a Lethal Injection. He flew off the top rope, but Ichiban caught Dustin with a leaping Flatliner. However, Baylor rolled up Ichiban with a handful of tights and scored the pin! Baylor immediately walked up to Bobby Orlando and demanded a title shot next week. Orlando accepted!

Brad Baylor defeated Ichiban, Bear Bronson, and Dustin Waller in a four-way at 9:10 to become No. 1 contender.

2. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. “Post Game” Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta (w/Hellfire McGuire) for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Again, the Shooter Boys won these belts on Saturday, so this was their first title defense. PG has wrestled here maybe five times, and they are pretty good. Vecchio opened against Walker. Ortiz entered and hit a Thesz Press and some punches to the face at 1:30, then a suplex for a nearfall. Vecchio hit a fireman’s carry on Vinny and kept him grounded. Ortiz hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall on Vinny at 3:30.

The champs hit a team back-body drop on Talotta. Post Game began working over Vecchio in their corner, and the crowd rallied for the Shooter Boys. Vecchio hit an enzuigiri. Talotta hit a spear to cut Vecchi off from making a tag, and he got a nearfall at 6:00. Ortiz finally got the hot tag and hit a release Northern Lights Suplex on Walker. He clotheslined Talotta to the floor and hit a plancha on him. Ortiz hit a top-rope crossbody block. McGuire hopped on the ring apron to distract Ortiz. Walker nearly collided with McGuire. The Shooter Boys hit their team Blockbuster and pinned Walker. Good action.

Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio defeated Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 8:04.

* Dustin Waller walked out of the back. He praised the Shooter Boys for earning those belts. He said Miracle Generation is “first in line” for a title shot. “There would be no tag team division if it wasn’t for us,” he said.

* A video package aired of It’s Gal and Nick Battee working out in the gym, getting ready for their main event tonight! Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas arrived at the gym to fight them! They brawled through an otherwise-empty gym, then out into the parking lot!

3. Shannon LeVangie vs. Nat Castle. Nat has appeared here a few times. She attacked Shannon from behind, and I started the stopwatch. She whipped Shannon into the ring post and was booed. We got a bell at 00:28 to officially begin, but Nat stomped on her and got a nearfall. Shannon dropped Nat head-first into the middle turnbuckle. Nat targeted the left shoulder and worked it over. Shannon hit a second-rope crossbody block and a dropkick, but continued to sell the pain in her shoulder and was holding her arm close to her body. Shannon hit a running punch into the corner, then an OsCutter for a nearfall. She missed a senton. Nat hit a DDT out of the ropes for the pin! I’ll call that an upset.

Nat Castle defeated Shannon LeVangie at 4:36/official time of 4:08.

* Shannon got on the mic and said Nat “wasn’t a real winner.” She asked for a rematch next week.

4. Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams vs. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug. The heels came out first, and BRG got on the mic. “This is what success looks like,” he said. Lots of boos. I’ll reiterate again that Oxx is a seven-footer, covered in tattoos and thick; he “passes the airport test.” BRG and Doug opened. TJ tagged in and hit some chops. Doug hit a slingshot crossbody for a nearfall at 2:00. The massive Oxx got in and hit splashes in the corners on each babyface, then a sideslam on TJ. He easily tossed Doug across the ring. BRG jumped back in and stomped on Doug at 4:30 as the fans chanted, “The worst! The worst!” at him.

Oxx hit a gut-wrench suplex on Doug, then a splash to the mat. I know I’m repeating myself, but he’s just a monster compared to the other three in this match. TJ got a hot tag at 6:30 and hit some quick kicks. He hit a backbreaker over his knee on BRG. BRG pushed Doug into TJ! Oxx jumped in the ring and clocked Doug in the jaw with a punch while the ref was distracted. Brett covered the knocked-out Doug for the pin. Crawford was in awe that one cheap shot punch was that powerful.

Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams defeated TJ Crawford and Love, Doug at 7:51.

* Star Struck and Mint brawled out to ringside, then fought to the back!

5. Jose Zamora vs. Ryan Clancy. Basic mat wrestling early on. Zamora hit a backbreaker at 1:30, and he kept Clancy grounded. Clancy suddenly locked in a double armbar submission hold, and Zamora tapped out! I expected him to win, but not that shortly!

Ryan Clancy defeated Jose Zamora at 3:40.

* Clancy got on the mic and noted he’s now been back for a month, and he said it’s been a difficult month, and he’s pushed people away he shouldn’t have. He now realizes he was mad at the wrong person; he’s mad at Bryce Donovan, and he congratulated Bobby Orlando on his title win. He said he also has to apologize to Bear Bronson, and he called Bear to the ring. Bear came out. Ryan apologized for invoking Gabby Forza’s name last week. Bear still looked angry. The crowd chanted, “Bear hug!” Ryan went for a hug but Bronson stopped him. Bronson got on the mic and noted he saw Clancy “finally do the right thing” at Americanrana. Bear said that without Gabby, he probably would be out of pro wrestling and would be a shell of the man he is today. Bear said that for invoking Gabby’s name last week, “I will never forgive you!” Crockett said, “I can’t believe how this has turned on its head.”

6. “Starstruck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene vs. “MINT” It’s Gal and Nick Battee in a Gym Bro Street Fight. Not sure if this is a street fight with gym equipment or what is planned. Gal and Thomas brawled to ringside, so we’re underway. Gal grabbed a stretch band (like a jump rope) and did some quick stretches. Channing grabbed it, put it around Gal’s neck, and hit a standing neckbreaker. Greene and Battee now appeared from the back and also brawled to ringside. In the ring, Green hit a clothesline on Battee. Channing hit a low blow on Battee with a weapon. Jose Zamora ran to ringside at 3:30 with a big barrel of protein powder. He helped his MINT teammates, so this became three-on-two.

Channing hit a top-rope double clothesline. Greene hit a plancha to the floor at 8:00. Channing hit a suplex on Battee. Greene grabbed a yoga mat and hit a springboard crossbody block on Battee. Gal hit a German Suplex on Channing. Channing put Gal in a Boston Crab at 9:30. Greene then put Battee in a Boston Crab. Gal was able to grab a plastic board and hit Channing to escape. Battee hit Greene in the back of the head with Gal’s body-building medals for a nearfall. Gal shouted, “Get the protein!” Gal threw a handful, but it went into Battee’s eyes! Gal also got blinded by protein powder. They accidentally struck Zamora! Greene and Thomas hit stereo jumping piledrivers and got the pins. Satisfying brawl that never got gross or bloody.

Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas defeated It’s Gal and Nick Battee in a Gym Bro Street Fight at 12:10.

Final Thoughts: A good follow-up show to Saturday’s epic Americanrana. I thought Bear was going to turn heel in that confrontation with Clancy. While he’s been such a great babyface… with his size, a heel Bronson would wreak havoc in this promotion. It is often the case here that if the best match isn’t the main event, it’s the show opener, and that’s the case here. That was a really good four-way, and I wouldn’t have been surprised if any of those four guys had won to become the first challenger to Bobby Orlando. I’ll go with the Shooter Boys tag match for second, with the main event third.

I’m loving these Monday shows, and I’m glad that they have signed a three-month extension to stay here at least through the end of December. I certainly hope they continue to sign extensions like that… if the crowds keep showing up, let’s keep this ride going! This show is already up at IWTV.