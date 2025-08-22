What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for next week’s Clash in Paris go-home show

August 22, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Championship

-Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Lyon-Décines, France, at LDLC Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. I should have early coverage of this episode as it airs internationally. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

