WWE PLEs are heading to movie theaters, SummerSlam show lengths revealed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding its deal with Fandango to bring premium live events to movie theaters.

Los Angeles, CA – July 21, 2025 – WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment, and Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketer, announced today that the first-ever two-night SummerSlam taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will screen live in select Regal Cinemas across the U.S. on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. Tickets for this cinematic event are on sale now at Fandango.

The SummerSlam theater experience marks the launch of a multi-event collaboration between WWE and Fandango. Regal Cinemas will serve as the anchor exhibition partner for SummerSlam 2025, with additional exhibitors expected to join for future WWE Premium Live Events.

“WWE is one of the most electrifying global entertainment brands, and its events deserve to be experienced on the big screen,” said Will McIntosh, President, Fandango. “We’re thrilled to work with WWE and Regal Cinemas to bring the action-packed SummerSlam 2025 cinema presentation to fans nationwide.”

Fans can choose two ticket options to experience the cinematic SummerSlam spectacle on the big screen. Options include a single-night ticket for either Saturday, August 2 or Sunday, August 3; or a two-night ticket bundle that includes access to both screenings and an exclusive SummerSlam t-shirt, available in partnership Fanatics.

“WWE has redefined how fans connect with live entertainment, and bringing SummerSlam to Regal’s screens elevates that experience to a whole new level,” said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal Cinemas. “We’re excited to partner with WWE and Fandango to deliver this immersive, action-packed event in theaters —making fans feel like they’re ringside, no matter where they are.”

SummerSlam will feature the highly anticipated WrestleMania® 41 rematch between Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. SummerSlam will stream live at 6pm ET/3pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Tickets for the two-night SummerSlam screening event are on sale now at Fandango, arriving in select Regal Cinemas on August 2.

Powell’s POV: The Fandango website reveals that each night of the two-night SummerSlam event will run four hours in length. Fandango lists the ticket price as $25. I’m surprised it took the company this long to strike a deal to bring their premium live events to movie theaters. I attended a UFC event in a movie theater, so I get the appeal of seeing shows on the big screen with movie theater sound. That said, I saved money by attending UFC at a movie theater compared to the price I would have paid had I ordered the pay-per-view at home. Only time will tell how many fans will pay more to watch a WWE event in a movie theater than if they watched the show at home on Peacock.