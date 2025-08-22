Greektown Pro Wrestling results: Vetter’s review of Joey Janela vs. PCO vs. Channing Decker for the Greektown Title, Megan Bayne vs. Allysin Kay, Sonny Kiss vs. Trent Gibson

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Greektown Pro Wrestling

Streamed on TrillerTV+

August 16, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario at 310 Danforth Ave

The ring announcer said it’s “the most stacked lineup in their 10-year history.” This is a gym, and it’s dark, but it’s packed with maybe 500 fans. The ring was well-lit. Anthony Hall and “Nugnahrgang” provided commentary. It apparently is very warm in there, as a LOT of fans were fanning themselves throughout the show. Based on Nugahrgang’s comments over the course of the show, he appears to be the promoter, even though he did heel commentary.

1. Salsa King vs. Jeffrey John. Salsa King (thing Angel Garza) danced his way to the ring. This was my first time seeing him. John is merely okay; he just returned from the GCW tour of Japan recently. Salsa King put John on his shoulders and danced before hitting a Samoan Drop at 3:00, and Jeffrey rolled to the floor to regroup. John got back in the ring and took control with some basic beat-downs. He hit a slingshot splash at 5:30 and mockingly danced like Salsa King and was booed. He hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall, and of course, had to pound his chest a la Eddie.

Salsa King fired up and hit a jumping knee and a senton at 8:00. He went for a superkick, but John blocked it and got a rollup for a nearfall. John snapped SK’s throat on the top rope, then hit a top-rope flying stunner for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. SK hit a superkick and an Alex Shelley-style Shellshock swinging faceplant for the pin. I liked that; it topped my expectations. Salsa King has a good overall look, and that worked.

Salsa King defeated Jeffrey John at 9:59.

2. Dreya Mitchell vs. Notorious Mimi. Dreya is tall and quite similar to Lash Legend; they both have basketball backgrounds. She’s been a regular in C*4 Wrestling in Ottawa, too. Mimi was Sloane Jacobs in her short NXT run, and she’s a regular in the Pennsylvania indy scene. (She was in a recent vignette with the Hurt Syndicate, too.) An intense lockup to open, and the taller Dreya backed Mimi into a corner, then knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Mimi hit a dropkick. Dreya hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 2:00

Dreya stayed in charge and kept Mimi grounded. She hit a running boot in the corner, then a suplex at 4:00. Mimi hit a Samoan Drop, and they were both down. Mimi hit some running kicks in the corner, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:00. She hit a 619 for a nearfall. Dreya hit a Sunset Flip into the corner, then a spinebuster for a nearfall. Mimi hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 8:00. Dreya hit a hard clothesline, then a Cradle Shock slam for the pin. I liked that one, too; this show is off to a good start.

Dreya Mitchell defeated Notorious Mimi at 8:58.

3. Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette vs. Aticus Cogar and Otis Cogar in a Tornado Rules match. Dillinger is a rotund brawler similar to Bully Ray (not in facial features but in build and demeanor). And yes, Katie is the cousin of a former WCW World Champion. The Cogar brothers have been feuding with Joey Janela in recent months in GCW. All four brawled at the bell; not tags in tornado rules. Arquette and Dillinger were pushed into each other. Atticus hit a plancha on Dillinger. In the ring, the Cogars worked over Dillinger. Katie hit a Lungblower to Atticus’ chest, and Derek hit a senton on Atticus for a nearfall at 3:30. Katie hit a snap suplex for a nearfall, and she locked Atticus in a Stretch Plum. Derek hit a running twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:00.

Atticus hit a half-nelson suplex on Katie. Otis hit a running splash in the corner on both opponents at 7:00, but he missed a moonsault. Katie did a monkey-flip on Derek, so he splashed onto Otis for a nearfall. Atticus hit a stunner on Katie for a nearfall. They all got up and traded chops. Katie hit a spear on Otis at 9:00. Otis hit a uranage on Katie, and this time he nailed the moonsault on her, but Derek made the save. Atticus got his cooking skewers and he jabbed them in Derek’s head, then he nailed the Brain Hemorrhage (Snapmare Driver), but the ref refused to count. Katie rolled up Otis and pinned him! Unclear why the ref wouldn’t count Atticus a win. Solid brawl.

Katie Arquette and Derek Dillinger defeated Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar at 10:57.

4. Trent Gibson vs. Sonny Kiss. I don’t think I’ve seen Gibson; he’s white with short hair, and he swung a bat and yelled at the fans. Sonny came out second, charged at Gibson, threw some punches, and we’re underway! They brawled to the floor. Back in the ring, Gibson hit a shoulder tackle and celebrated. Kiss tossed Trent off the top rope to the mat at 2:00. Sonny did a backflip-into-a-kneedrop to the ribs for a nearfall. Trent hit a clothesline for a nearfall, and he slammed Kiss to the mat for a nearfall at 5:00.

Kiss hit a delayed vertical suplex, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches. Kiss hit some flying back elbows and kicks, then an enzuigiri, then an axe kick for a nearfall at 7:00. Kiss hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall. Trent set up for what I presume was a Pedigree, but Kiss countered with a back-body drop, then a spin kick to Trent’s head, but he fell to the floor. Gibson hit Sonny in the head with a cricket bat, then hit the Pedigree for the pin. Meh. Salsa King ran to the ring to save Kiss from a post-match beat-down.

Trent Gibson defeated Sonny Kiss at 10:35.

5. Brent Banks vs. Danhausen vs. Vince Valor vs. Seleziya Sparx (w/Krew) in a four-way. I’ve seen Valor a few times; he’s comparable to TNA’s John Skyler, as he’s stout with a bushy beard, and he flipped off the crowd on his way to the ring. I don’t think I’ve seen Sparx, but she’s a heel. She’s of average size, so she’s giving up a lot of size in this one. She wore all black and is a bit scary, and makes me think of former WWE diva Victoria. Danhausen came out last to a nice pop. He cursed each of his opponents, who played along. The bell rang, but it was more than two minutes before anyone touched, as each opponent took turns hitting Danhausen. Banks hit a flying back elbow on Valor at 3:00, then a dropkick.

Sparx hit a huracanrana on Banks. Danhausen hit some punches on Sparx and a suplex for a nearfall, then a running crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:00. She tied him in the ropes and planted her foot on his neck. Sparx and Valor worked together to beat up Danhausen. Krew (sp?) pushed Banks into a ring post on the floor while the other two were working over Danhausen in the ring. Valor was busted open and gushing blood; I don’t think the cameras caught it when it happened, and the commentators were perplexed, too. Danhausen hit the Go To Sleephausen on Sparx. He poured his jar of teeth down Valor’s throat, kicked them out, and pinned him. I feel that ended suddenly, likely because of Valor’s cut. (It feels like Banks barely got to be in this one.)

Danhausen defeated Brent Banks, Vince Valor, and Seleziya Sparx in a four-way at 10:23.

* A 25-minute Intermission is just too long. You will lose the crowd! Seleziya Sparx joined the commentary team for the next match!

6. Effy vs. Sam Holloway for the GCW World Title AND the Greektown Cup. Effy carried his GCW World Title belt. WWE ID prospect Holloway came to the ring holding the “Greektown Cup,” which I guess he previously won, so this is essentially a ‘title vs. title’ match. I’ll reiterate that I now compare the 6’8″ Holloway to Matt Morgan; he’s a real talent. Effy tried a sleeper, but Sam backed into the corner to escape. Effy hit a Blockbuster for a nearfall at 1:30. Holloway hit a Mafia Kick, and he jawed at the crowd. He dropped Effy with a shoulder tackle and remained in charge. Effy avoided a slingshot spear, and Holloway crashed to the mat.

Holloway nailed a shotgun dropkick at 4:00, and the commentators marveled at a man that big doing that move. He hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall, then a twisting uranage for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and Effy hit some headbutts and a second-rope superplex. The commentators talked about how blazing hot it was in there, which I noted at the top of my review. Holloway hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Effy hit his Fame-asser leg lariat for a nearfall. Effy went to the top rope; Holloway ran over and hit a low blow uppercut. The ref saw it and called for the bell. This was the clear, likely outcome when this match became title vs. title…

GCW World Champion Effy defeated Greektown Cup Champion Sam Holloway via DQ at 8:03; each man retains their title or cup.

* In some good humor, Sparx expressed some romantic interest in Effy, and the male commentator had to explain to her that Effy is gay. She protested, saying that Effy had told her how pretty her outfit was, and she doubted his claim.

7. Megan Bayne vs. Allysin Kay. Kay is taller than average, but she’s still maybe an inch or two shorter than Megan, who is about 5’11”. According to cagematch.net records, this is a first-time-ever meeting. They locked up, and Megan backed her into the corner. Megan tried a shoulder block, but Kay didn’t budge. Bayne knocked her down, hit a Stinger Splash in the corner, then a butterfly suplex. Kay hit a clothesline that sent Bayne over the top rope to the floor at 4:00. Megan hit a Mafia Kick that knocked Kay off the apron to the floor. They brawled at ringside and traded loud chops.

In the ring, Megan hit a Helluva Kick and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Kay dropped her throat-first on the top rope, then hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Bayne hit a dropkick, then a Northern Lights suplex. They hit stereo clotheslines at 8:30 with neither going down. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks and both went down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kay hit a German Suplex. Megan hit a German Suplex at 10:30, then her flying clothesline for a believable nearfall. Allysin hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. “What a match!” a commentator said.

Megan hit a second-rope flying clothesline, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Kay hit a Tombstone Piledrive along her back for a nearfall. They traded chops while on their knees, then forearm strikes while standing. Kay slapped her in the face; Megan responded with a hard clothesline. They fought on the ropes and traded punches. Megan dropped underneath, hit a running powerbomb, and scored the pin. That was really good. “What a war!” a commentator said.

Megan Bayne defeated Allysin Kay at 15:47.

8. Joey Janela (w/Ricky Berwick) vs. PCO vs. Channing Decker for the Greektown Title. Decker has curly, dark hair, and he’s a big babyface here. They all brawled at the bell, and PCO hit a double clothesline. Joey hit a superkick on PCO. Decker hit a bodyslam and a guillotine leg drop on Joey at 1:30. Joey dropped Decker on the ring apron. PCO dove through the ropes onto both of them; he nearly landed on his head. PCO set up several chairs in the ring and put Joey across them. However, Joey powerbombed both PCO and Decker off the top rope through the six chairs at 4:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Joey clocked PCO over the head with an unprotected chair shot, and I hate that; I know it’s PCO’s gimmick, but come on, he’s in his 50s. PCO, of course, no-sold the blow and he slammed Joey and got a nearfall, but Decker made the save. Decker hit a flip dive over the top rope onto both guys at 6:30. They all brawled at ringside and into the crowd. PCO pushed each guy’s head into the brick wall at 9:30. PCO leapt off a short balcony (he was only maybe six or so feet up) and splashed onto Decker on a table on the floor at 11:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Joey rolled Decker into the ring and hit a running Death Valley Driver through a door in the corner for a nearfall. The commentators noted Joey was trying to hurry before PCO got back into the ring. Joey hit a doublestomp for a nearfall. They began hitting each other over the head with door debris and chairs. The crowd was loving it, anyway. All three suddenly collapsed at 13:30, and that earned a round of applause. Decker hit a top-rope double crossbody block for a nearfall.

Decker hit a Michinoku Driver on Joey onto an open chair for a nearfall at 15:00. Berwick got into the ring and grabbed PCO’s leg to stop him! PCO was going to hit a moonsault on Berwick, but Joey shoved PCO off the top rope and through a table on the floor at 17:00. Decker sprayed mist on Joey’s face! Megan Bayne came out of nowhere and hit her leaping clothesline on Decker, then a modified gutbuster over her knees! Joey then hit a piledriver on Decker onto the title belt for the tainted pin!

Joey Janela defeated PCO and Channing Decker in a three-way to retain the Greektown Title at 17:54.

Final Thoughts: Hands down, Megan Bayne-Allysin Kay was the match of the show. They are fairly close in height and overall size, and it looked like a stiff brawl. No match came close to this level on the show. The main event earned second-best; I don’t like those blows to the head, but it was otherwise a good brawl, and it didn’t get gross or bloody. I really enjoyed the Effy-Holloway match while it lasted; Effy didn’t do any of his raunchy gay humor, and he just went out there and had a good battle against a top-notch big man. Mimi-Dreya was a good undercard match and earns honorable mention. I was overall happy with the production. If I had been there live, I wouldn’t have liked the long intermission, and it was clearly quite hot in there, but fans stuck through it.