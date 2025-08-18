What's happening...

MLW reportedly parted ways with veteran producer David Sahadi

August 18, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW has parted ways with producer David Sahadi. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that there are rumblings that Sahadi working for the Real American Freestyle promotion may have been viewed as a conflict of interest.

Powell’s POV: Sahadi had long runs with WWE and TNA before he started with MLW back in 2019. His first stay with MLW was brief because he returned to TNA. His most recent MLW run started in June 2024.

