WWE Smackdown rating for Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.430 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.557 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.48 rating. One year earlier, the August 16, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.252 million viewers and a 0.61 rating.