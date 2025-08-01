AEW Forbidden Door lineup: The card for the next pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, August 24, in London, England at O2 Arena.

-Toni Storm vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against the winners of an eliminator tournament

-Hiroshi Tanahashi faces an opponent TBA

Powell’s POV: Athena announced on Collision that she will be cashing in the contract for an AEW Women’s Championship match that she earned by winning the Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television and streaming platforms. I will be covering the show live, and Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).