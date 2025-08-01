WWE Smackdown preview: The SummerSlam go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

-Giulia vs. Zelina Vega for the U.S. Championship

-“Los Garza” Angel and Berto hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).