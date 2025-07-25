Premier Wrestling Federation “Hot Summer Nights” results (7/25): Vetter’s review of High Flying Star Machines vs. The Pantheon for the PWF Tag Titles, Jon Davis vs. JAC for the PWF Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “Hot Summer Nights”

July 25, 2025, in Newport, North Carolina, at the Carolina Wrestling Academy

This was held at their large training center, and as is often the case here. The attendance was maybe 80. The commentators stressed several times how hot it was in there tonight. PWF announced early in the day that, due to injury, illness, etc., Jada Stone, Kaia McKenna, and Amanda Kiss are all unable to be at the show. Carson Case and Phoenix Nitro provided commentary.

* I tuned in shortly before 6 p.m. CST, but a pre-show match was already underway!

1. Cameron Collins vs. Hale in a pre-show match. Both are slender Black men of average size. Hale is Bald and wore green camouflage pants. Collins wore blue trunks and he looks younger, and is possibly still a teen. Collins hit a handspring-back-elbow, and he got the pin.

Cameron Collins defeated Hale.

* Colby Corino came to the ring and said the lineup has changed multiple times over the course of the day, and he apologized to the fans for the changes. (Nice ovation; telling fans upfront about changes is always the right decision.) He said he doesn’t know who Kaitlyn Marie has picked for him to face tonight. Kaitlyn Marie came out. (She and Colby are competing in a “First To Three” wins series. They both got a win at last month’s show. She introduced Justin Kindred. He’s white and a bit chubby — he looks like a heavier, unshaven Juice Robinson. Kaitlyn then joined commentary.

2. Colby Corino vs. Justin Kindred. They shook hands, and Kindred had a height and weight advantage. They traded hard chops. “His nipple just flew off!” Kaitlyn said. Kindred hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. They traded more loud chops; the commentators squealed with the really loud ones. Colby hit a uranage on the ring apron at 8:30, then a flipping senton into the ring, then his inverted senton for a nearfall. Justin hit a double-underhook DDT for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Corino hit a One-Winged Angel for the pin. Good action. Colby is now 2-0 in the “First To Three” series.

Colby Corino defeated Justin Kindred at 10:47.

3. CC Young (w/Jared Martin) vs. Clara Carter. CC Young looks a bit like TNA’s Maggie Lee; I saw her here last month, and she wore gray. Clara is dressed like a peacock, like a big dancer’s outfit, but she took those off before the bell, and she wore bright pink and blue. Basic action early on and they appear to be about the same size. Martin choked Clara behind the ref’s back. CC hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 3:30. Clara hit some clotheslines, then a suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. She hit a sit-out powerbomb, but Martin hopped on the ring apron to distract the ref. It allowed CC to get a rollup for the flash pin. Solid.

CC Young defeated Clara Carter at 7:00 even.

4. Jared Martin vs. Trey’Von Ali. Again, Trey is a big, rotund man, comparable to Keith Lee, and his face always makes me think of D’Lo Brown. He is MUCH bigger than Jared. They traded forearm strikes early on, and Trey knocked him down with some shoulder tackles. He slammed Jared to the mat for a nearfall at 5:00. Jared hit a butterfly suplex for a nearfall. Trey slammed him a couple of times and got the clean win. Rather one-sided, actually, but the size difference warranted that.

Trey’Von Ali defeated Jared Martin at 6:28.

5. Kaitlyn Marie vs. Jackson Drake in an intergender match. Kaitlyn is a bigger-than-average woman and routinely fights men here, but of course, WWE ID prospect Drake has a clear size and strength advantage. She immediately put a headlock on him and dragged Jackson to the mat. They traded holds on the mat. He stood up, put her in a half-crab, and repeatedly stomped on her head at 2:30! She hit a senton and a guillotine leg drop. He hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30, and he tied Kaitlyn up on the mat.

Jackson began targeting her left arm, and he hit a running dropkick to her face in the corner at 6:30. She hit a rolling cannonball in the corner and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Jackson snapped the back of her neck across the top rope at 8:30. She pushed him off the apron to the floor. He forcibly kissed her on the mouth; she pushed him into the ring post. Jackson hit a snap fisherman’s suplex onto the thin mat at ringside! Ouch! He then hit a Death Valley Driver, dropping her on the ring apron at 10:30, and she collapsed to the floor.

In the ring, Drake again tied her up on the mat and stomped on her head and was loudly booed. She mounted him and repeatedly punched him until the ref pulled her off! Drake hit a moonsault kneedrop to her chest for a nearfall at 12:30, then he locked in a crossface, but she powered out. Kaitlyn hit a Canadian Destroyer and a piledriver for a believable nearfall, but he got a foot on the ropes at 14:00. He shook the ropes to cause her to fall in the corner, then he hit a top-rope DDT and a running knee to her forehead for the pin. Entertaining match.

Jackson Drake defeated Kaitlyn Marie at 15:12.

* The intermission went about 15 minutes. When we returned, Ricky Hendrix was in the ring; he was supposed to fight August Fears tonight, so that’s another match that is off. Hendrix said that if August Fears won’t sign a contract to wrestle him, Fears will never be back! It will be Aug. 29… and it will be a strap match!

6. Jak Tatum (w/Jared Martin, CC Young) vs. Vinny Pacifico for the PWF Oceanic Title. I just watched Pacifico wrestle in the Boston area, so he’s well-traveled. Tatum came to the ring to Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life” and he’s the babyface. Jak attacked at the bell, and we’re underway! They brawled to ringside. Vinny slammed him on the ring apron at 2:30. In the ring, Vinny was in charge. Tatum distracted the ref, allowing Martin to hit some blows on the floor. In the ring, Vinny hit a DDT out of the ropes and a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 5:00. Jak hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Vinny fired back with a Tower of London-style stunner for a nearfall at 6:30. However, Jak hit a small package driver for the pin. Decent.

Jak Tatum defeated Vinny Pacifico to retain the PWF Oceanic Title at 6:46.

* Tenshi X came out and got on the mic. I’ve noted that Tenshi always reminds me of Lio Rush in that they have similar builds, but Tenshi has long braids. He was interrupted by High Demand, who told him to just leave PWF. I don’t know these High Demand guys. Luis Cortez is flamboyant; Cam Isaac has a similar look to Je’Von Evans. Tenshi hit one of them with the mic, and we’re underway! The two heels quickly beat down Tenshi. Xavion Stokes ran into the ring, and we have a tag match after all!

7. Tenshi X and Xavion Stokes vs. “High Demand” Luis Cortez and Cam Isaac. The High Demand team kept Tenshi in their corner. Cortez hit a standing moonsault. Tenshi hit an enzuigiri at 4:30. Stokes got a hot tag and hit some European Uppercuts. Stokes and Isaac were wearing almost identical gray pants, to the point it was hard to keep them apart. Cam hit a snap fisherman’s suplex, and HD now worked over Xavion. They hit a team reverse suplex, dropping Xavion on his stomach at 7:30. Stokes hit a spin kick on Luis. This got a bit clunky at times. Tenshi hit a frogsplash to pin Luis. The HD team is clearly on the green side.

Xavion Stokes and Tenshi X defeated Luis Cortez and Cam Isaac at 8:44.

8. Jon Davis vs. JAC for the PWF Title. JAC looks like a big, red-headed lumberjack with a long, bushy beard, and he’s pretty thick. Davis is a thick, bald man, and he’s been wrestling for at least two decades. The bell rang; they stood nose-to-nose and jawed at each other for a minute before they pie-faced each other, and JAC hit a bodyslam. Davis stalled a long time before they finally locked up again. In an awkward exchange, Jon stopped on a dive through the ropes; he was clearly expecting JAC to strike him. JAC threw a punch, but far too late. Anyhow, they kept going and fought on the floor.

In the ring, JAC hit a big shoulder tackle for a nearfall at 6:00. Davis hit some stiff kicks to JAC’s spine. Davis hit an enzuigiri at 8:00, and he kept JAC grounded. JAC hit a T-Bone Suplex at 11:00, then a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall. Davis hit a spinebuster and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. He hit a back suplex, but JAC popped up and hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 13:30. Jon hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee, then an enzuigiri. JAC hit a bodyslam for a nearfall, but Davis grabbed the ropes at 15:00. Davis hit a release German Suplex and a stiff clothesline for the pin. Solid match.

Jon Davis defeated JAC to retain the PWF Title at 16:07.

9. “High Flying Star Machines” Bojack and Diego Hill vs. “The Pantheon” O’Shay Edwards and Joe Black (w/Trey’Von Ali) for the PWF Tag Team Titles. They’ve been telling a story in recent months that Bojack is cutting corners (cheating!) to help them retain their belts, with Diego being blissfully unaware of it. Both O’Shay and Black are big, thick men. Bojack is 350 or so pounds, so Diego really stands out as smaller than everyone else in this one. Bojack and O-Shay opened in an intense lockup. Bojack knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Hill hit a standing moonsault by launching off of Bojack’s chest to get a nearfall, and that popped the crowd.

The HFSM hit some more quick offense on Edwards, with Hill hitting a flipping senton off Bojack’s shoulders for a nearfall at 3:30. Diego hit some spin kicks to the thighs, but O’Shay grabbed him and threw him into the corner. Diego hit a kip-up enzuigiri. Edwards dropped him throat-first over the top rope. Black tagged in and hit a hard clothesline and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. The Pantheon began working over Diego in their corner. Diego hit a Rebound Dropkick out of the ropes at 7:00, and he got the hot tag to Bojack. Bojack unloaded some blows on Edwards and a Spinebuster. Bojack hit a bodyslam on Black for a nearfall.

Diego hit a 619, then a team powerbomb move on Black, then an enzuigiri in the corner. Bojack hit a Death Valley Driver, and Diego hit a Swanton Bomb. Diego dove through the ropes, but O’Shay caught him and threw him like a lawn dart into the ring post at 10:00. In the ring, Black hit a springboard stunner on Bojack for a nearfall. Bojack fired back with a clothesline. Edwards hit a spear for a nearfall, but Diego made the save. All four got up and traded forearm strikes and punches. Diego accidentally superkicked Bojack! Bojack hit a superkick on Edwards. Diego hit a basement dropkick in the corner and pinned Edwards. That was really, really good.

Bojack and Diego Hill defeated O’Shay Edwards and Joe Black to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles at 13:16.

* Bojack got on the mic. He talked about an old building that was the home of PWF before this venue. He put over Black, saying he inspired Bojack to become a pro wrestler. However, after a long and inspiring promo, Bojack attacked Black! The crowd acted in aghast! “What the hell, Bo?” the commentator shouted! Everyone seemed shocked Bojack just did that, including Diego. “There was no need for that,” the commentator shouted.

Final Thoughts: A sharp main event. Diego has the attention now, with his dazzling match against Kushida in MLW and getting a contract, plus an ROH match against Lance Archer. I’ll go with a good Drake-Kaitlyn match for second. A solid show overall, but the main event is the reason to tune in. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV in a day or two.