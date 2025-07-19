What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The updated card for Monday’s show

July 19, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns addresses Paul Heyman

-Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

-“The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Triple Threat for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles

-Sheamus vs. Rusev

-CM Punk appears after winning last week’s gauntlet match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has an offer for Lyra Valkyria

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.