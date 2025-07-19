WWE Raw preview: The updated card for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Roman Reigns addresses Paul Heyman
-Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
-“The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Triple Threat for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles
-Sheamus vs. Rusev
-CM Punk appears after winning last week’s gauntlet match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship
-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has an offer for Lyra Valkyria
Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center.
