WWE Raw preview: The updated card for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns addresses Paul Heyman

-Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

-“The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Triple Threat for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles

-Sheamus vs. Rusev

-CM Punk appears after winning last week’s gauntlet match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has an offer for Lyra Valkyria

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).