NJPW “G1 Climax 35 – Night 1” results (7/19): Vetter’s review of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Gabe Kidd, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita in tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax 35 – Night 1”

July 19, 2025, in Hokkaido, Japan, at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

Streamed live on New Japan World

It appears packed in this arena. Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton provided commentary.

* This year’s tournament features two Blocks with ten wrestlers per Block. It is a round-robin tournament, so each competitor will have nine singles matches over 19 shows in about a month. The top THREE in each Block will advance to the playoffs; the winner of each Block will have a first-round bye. Different this year is that A2 will face B3 in the playoffs, while B2 will face A3. (Last year, A2 faced A3 in a repeat of a match they could have had just days earlier, so I think this is a better format.) Wins are worth two points, and a draw is one point.

* Tonight all 20 competitors from both Blocks are in action!

1. Yoshi-Hashi vs. Shingo Takagi in a B Block tournament match. We had the bell and they immediately traded forearm strikes. Shingo hit a suplex for a nearfall, then a back suplex at 2:00. He hit a sliding clothesline but Yoshi-Hashi hit a Buzzsaw Kick to the ear and his own clothesline. They got up and Shingo hit a headbutt and dropped him with a clothesline at 4:30. Yoshi-Hashi got a Crucifix Driver out of nowhere for the pin!

Yoshi-Hashi (2) defeated Shingo Takagi (0) at 4:44.

2. Callum Newman vs. EVIL (w/Dick Togo & Don Fale) in an A Block tournament match. How did Fale get a manager’s license? EVIL beat Newman in last year’s tournament. EVIL immediately attacked before the bell. They went to the floor, and EVIL whipped him into the guardrails. Newman sold a knee injury. In the ring, EVIL choked him with a tag rope. He whipped Newman into the corner at 2:00, and Callum fell to the floor. Togo immediately hit a chairshot to the back, then the massive Fale stood on Callum’s back, before tossing Newman back into the ring. Newman finally hit a running Penalty Kick at 4:30, then he hit a plancha onto Fale, then one onto Togo, then one on EVIL.

Back in the ring, Callum missed a top-rope doublestomp, and EVIL immediately hit a chop block, and he targeted the left leg. He tried to apply a Sharpshooter, but Callum blocked it. Callum hit a Buzzsaw Kick. He hit the top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 7:00, then a vertical suplex for a nearfall. EVIL pushed Newman into the ref, knocking the ref down. Togo immediately jumped in the ring and choked Newman. Fale hit the Grenade (a version of a Samoan Spike). EVIL locked in the Sharpshooter. The ref got up, checked on Newman, and called for the bell. Okay match.

EVIL (2) defeated Callum Newman (0) at 9:04.

3. Drilla Moloney vs. Great-O-Khan in a B Block tournament match, Charlton noted that last year was the first time O-Khan had a winning record in the G1; he reached the playoffs by defeating a listless Tetsuya Naito on the final day. Drilla attacked from behind before the bell. He hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor that pushed O-Khan into the guardrail. He tied Moloney’s hair on the guardrail! O-Khan got back in fairly quickly. In the ring, O-Khan hit a snap suplex, then a backbreaker over his knee at 2:30. He hit a butterfly suplex into the corner, and he tied up Drilla on the mat, going to a Camel Clutch at 4:30.

They got up, and O-Khan hit a Mongolian Chop. Drilla hit a suplex, and they were both down. Drilla hit some chops, and O-Khan hit more Mongolian Chops to the collarbone. Moloney hit a spinebuster at 7:00. O-Khan hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall. Moloney hit a Gore for a nearfall, but he couldn’t hit the Drilla Killa. He hit a second Gore, then the Drilla Killa (swinging piledriver) for the pin! (I love that no one has ever kicked out of the Drilla Killa. It looks so devastating, so it’s rightfully well-protected.)

Drilla Moloney (2) defeated Great-O-Khan (0) at 9:11.

4. Boltin Oleg vs. Yuya Uemura in an A Block tournament match. A basic lockup and standing switches to open. Walker said this was a first-ever singles match. Oleg knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. He ran Yuya backwards into a corner and hit some more chops. Yuya snapped the left arm backward, and Oleg immediately sold the pain in his elbow; Yuya targeted the damaged limb and applied a top hammerlock. He switched to a cross-armbreaker, but Oleg stood up and slammed Uemura to the mat at 5:00. He scooped up Yuya, tossed him across the ring, then hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall.

Boltin hit a gut-wrench suplex. Yuya hit a dropkick and they were both down at 7:00. Yuya hit a back suplex for a nearfall and went back to the damaged left arm and re-applied the cross-armbreaker, but Boltin got a foot on the ropes. They got to their feet, and Yuya tried to hit a Deadbolt, but Oleg blocked it, and Boltin hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 9:00. They traded forearm strikes. This has been really good. Yuya hit an enzuigiri. Boltin hit a shotgun dropkick. Yuya hit a German Suplex; Boltin popped up and hit a decapitating clothesline. Yuya escaped a Kamikaze, and he got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Yuya nailed the Deadbolt (belly-to-belly overhead suplex with a bridge) for the pin! A sharp match.

Yuya Uemura (2) defeated Boltin Oleg (0) at 11:03.

5. El Phantasmo vs. Shota Umino in a B Block tournament match. A basic feeling-out process early on. They got up and traded chops at 2:00. ELP playfully slapped Shota’s face, but Shota was stoic. ELP clotheslined him to the floor at 3:30 then dove through the ropes onto Umino. In the ring, he hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. Shota hit some European Uppercuts, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit an enzuigiri. ELP put Shota across his shoulders and spun him to the mat, and they were both down.

They traded more blows, and Shota hit a headbutt that staggered and dropped both. ELP hit two superkicks for a nearfall at 9:00. ELP set up for the CR2 (modified Styles Clash), but Shota broke free. Moments later, Phantasmo hit the CR2 for a believable nearfall, but he missed the ThunderKiss 86 (springboard frogsplash). Shota immediately hit a running knee for a nearfall. Shota hit a German Suplex, then a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Shota hit the “Second Chapter” (Snow Plow driver) for the pin. Good match.

Shota Umino (2) defeated El Phantamo (0) at 11:28.

6. David Finlay (w/Gedo) vs. Ryohei Oiwa in an A Block tournament match. Oiwa hit some armdrags. Finlay dropped him chest-first across the top rope and hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 2:00. He tossed Oiwa across the ring and was in charge early on. Oiwa hit a dropkick, and they were both down at 4:30. Ryohei hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Finlay clotheslined them both over the top rope to the floor at 6:00. Finlay hit a Pounce that sent Oiwa flying through a gate on the guardrail. Finlay threw Oiwa back into the ring and immediately hit a Dominator swinging faceplant for a nearfall.

Oiwa hit a DDT at 8:00 but sold the pain in his lower back from hitting the guardrail. Oiwa applied a top hammerlock; Finlay escaped and applied a sleeper, into an Irish Curse backbreaker over his knee. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Finlay hit a second Irish Curse, then a Buckle Bomb, then an Oblivion (shoulder breaker over the knee) for a believable nearfall at 11:00. (Gedo was swearing up a storm at ringside, livid that didn’t get a pin.) He hit a discus forearm, then another. Oiwa hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for a nearfall. Oiwa blocked the Overkill and hit a Doctor Bomb. Oiwa hit a discus clothesline for the pin! A very good match.

Ryohei Oiwa (2) defeated David Finlay (0) at 13:09.

7. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Gabe Kidd in a B Block tournament match. They brawled at the bell. Takeshita flew into him, and Kidd sold a knee injury upon landing, so Takeshita applied a headlock. Gabe knocked him down with a clothesline. They fought to the floor, and Kidd was ‘shaking feeling back into his leg,’ then he whipped Takeshita into the guardrail at 3:00. They suplexed each other over the top rope to the floor, and Takeshita hit a brainbuster onto the thin mat at ringside! In the ring, Takeshita hit a release German Suplex and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00. Gabe hit a knee to the forehead and a Saito Suplex and was fired up. Takeshita hit an Exploder Suplex.

They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 7:00. Gabe hit a brainbuster. Takeshita hit a Tombstone Piledriver and a wheelbarrow German Suplex. Kidd hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a hard forearm strike; Takeshita hit his own and got a nearfall at 10:00, but Gabe got a foot on the ropes. They rolled to the floor and traded forearm strikes (there is a 20-count in NJPW). Takeshita dropped Kidd with a blow and got back in; Kidd dove back in at the 19-count! Kidd hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 12:00. Kidd hit a running knee to the chest. They traded more forearm strikes and headbutts. Takeshita hit a forearm to the back of the head, and he applied a Crossface Chickenwing. The ref checked Kidd and called for the bell! Charlton stressed that Kidd didn’t tap out.

Konosuke Takeshita (2) defeated Gabe Kidd (0) at 13:18.

8. Yota Tsuji vs. Sanada in an A Block tournament match. They immediately brawled to the floor and, for the first time today, into the crowd. In the ring, Sanada hit the Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker off the ropes at 3:00. He set up for Deadfall, but Yota blocked it. Yota hit a running knee to the chest in the corner. Sanada caught him with an accidental(?) low blow, then a running leg strike to the back of the head. Sanada hit a basement dropkick to the knee, then a Shining Wizard at 5:00. Yota hit a Gene Blaster (spear) out of nowhere for the pin! Shockingly short. Yota sold pain in his leg and groin.

Yota Tsuji (2) defeated Sanada (0) at 5:11.

9. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita in a B Block tournament match. Sabre immediately hit two pump kicks to the chest, and he applied a cross-armbreaker. Charlton noted this is Sabre’s ninth G1, and he is 7-1 in his opening match. Ren stalled on the floor. Sabre hit another pump kick to the jaw and they were both down. Zack applied a cross-armbreaker in the ropes at 3:00; Ren fell to the floor when Sabre released it. Zack followed to the floor and hit some spin kicks and European Uppercuts as they fought at ringside. Sabre got a leg caught on the guardrail, and Ren immediately kicked it, then he slammed Zack’s knee onto the thin mat at 4:30.

Ren jabbed his push-up bar into Sabre’s gut. The ref JUST NOW started the count. Ren wrapped Sabre’s knee around the ring post. Sabre was limping as he got back into the ring, and Ren stomped on the knee and twisted the leg in the ropes. He hit a basement dropkick on the knee at 7:00 and focused on it. Sabre snapped Ren’s neck between his ankles. Sabre kicked at Ren’s left arm, and he locked in an Octopus Stretch. Ren applied a modified Figure Four, and our 10:00 call was spot-on.

Sabre blocked a low blow and hit a spin kick. He hit some spin kicks to the chest and playfully slapped Narita in the face. He then clocked him with an open-hand slap that dropped Ren. Narita applied a front guillotine choke at 13:00; Sabre flipped over and got a nearfall. Sabre hit a Zack Driver, and they were both down. Ren hit a chop block. Sabre applied a Fujiwara Armbar, then he hooked both of Ren’s arms behind the back, rolled him over, and got a nearfall at 15:00. Ren bit Sabre’s leg to escape! Sabre applied a rear-naked choke. Ren hit a low blow and the Double Cross (X-Factor), then he hit the Hell’s Guillotine (top-rope knee strike to the throat) for the pin!

Ren Narita (2) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (0) at 16:16.

10. Taichi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi in an A Block tournament match. Taichi is a late fill-in for Hirooki Goto, who had to withdraw due to an elbow injury. A lockup to open, and the crowd was hot. Tanahashi hit some European Uppercuts. Taichi dropped him with a spin kick at 2:00, then hit some kicks to the spine. Tanahashi hit an elbow drop across the thigh, then hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and Taichi fell to the floor at 3:30. Tanahashi followed and he tied Taichi’s leg in the guardrail and kicked it, and Taichi screamed in pain. Tanahashi rolled into the ring as the ref checked on Taichi, then the ref started a count, but Taichi got back into the ring right at the 5:00 mark.

Tanahashi targeted the damaged knee and kept Taichi grounded. He hit another Dragonscrew Legwhip at 7:30, and this has really slowed down. Taichi hit an enzuigiri in the corner, but he collapsed and sold the pain in his knee. Taichi ripped off his breakaway pants and was fired up. He hit a spin kick to the head. Hiroshi applied a Texas Cloverleaf at 10:30, but Taichi reached the ropes. He hit another Dragonscrew Legswhip and reapplied the Texas Cloverleaf, but Taichi again reached the ropes at 12:30. Taichi hit a leaping spin kick to the forehead, and they were both down.

Tanahashi hit a clothesline, then a Sling Blade for a nearfall at 14:30. He missed a top-rope crossbody block. Tanahashi hit another Dragonscrew Legswhip; Taichi hit a superkick, and they were both down. He hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Taichi hit a back suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 17:30. They fought on the top rope; Tanahashi splashed onto him as they hit the mat for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a second one for a nearfall at 20:00. He then hit the High Fly Flow (frogsplash) for the pin. Solid match, but not among the best matches of night one.

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2) defeated Taichi (0) at 20:20.

* Tanahashi spoke to the crowd to conclude the show.

Final Thoughts: As per usual, we had some big upsets on night one, with Shingo and Sabre losing matches they were certainly expected to win. Takeshita-Kidd earns my pick for best match, ahead of Oleg-Uemura for second, and Finlay-Oiwa for third. I’ll reiterate that I love that when Moloney hits the Drilla Killa, it’s been a guaranteed win, and I didn’t mind the sudden end to Yota-Sanada — it’s a nice reminder that matches can end suddenly.

This is a fast-paced, unrelenting tournament. All 20 wrestlers will be back in action on Sunday.