06/30 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chuck Taylor in a Proving Ground match

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews ROH on HonorClub: Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chuck Taylor in a Proving Ground match, Athena vs. KC Spinelli in a Proving Ground match, and more (16:26)…

Click here for the June 30 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

