WWE SummerSlam lineup: The current card for the two-night stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 2-3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium.

-John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-Jelly Roll and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

-Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in a cage match for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: The street fight stipulation was added to the WWE Championship match, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title and the U.S. Championship matches were added on Smackdown. This will be the first two-night SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as the event streams at the early start time of 5CT/6ET on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews of both nights for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).