WWE Speed – Natalya vs. B-Fab

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Natalya vs. B-Fab in the second round of the eight-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: No, this was not a rerun. B-Fab replaced Zelina Vega, who was pulled from her scheduled match with Natalya due to injury. Natalya beat B-Fab in the opening round and did so again in this second round match, meaning Natalya will face Michin next week. The winner will challenge Candice LeRae for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.