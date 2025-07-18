TNA Slammiversary lineup: AJ Styles returns to TNA, pre-show matches set for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Elmont, New York, at UBS Arena.

-Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana in a three-way for the TNA World Championship

-AJ Styles returns to TNA

-Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in a title vs. title match

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro in a four-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Moose vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title

-Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

-Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

“DarkState” Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and Cutler James vs. Matt Cardona and “The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC in an eight-man tag

-(Pre-Show) Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, and Jake Something vs. Real 1 (f/k/a Enzo Amore), Zilla Fatu, and Josh Bishop

-(Pre-Show) Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Fatu is the son of the late Umaga. The lineup looks good on paper and I am looking forward to the show. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or as the main card airs on pay-per-view at 7CT/8ET. John Moore and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available for free on the ProWrestling Boom Podcast.