WWE announces new Raw and Smackdown dates

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday.

July 18, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final appearance in Chicago when SmackDown returns to Allstate Arena on Friday, September 5, followed by a return to his home state of Massachusetts when Raw takes place at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield on Monday, September 15.

Fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.