WWE announces new Raw and Smackdown dates

July 18, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday.

July 18, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final appearance in Chicago when SmackDown returns to Allstate Arena on Friday, September 5, followed by a return to his home state of Massachusetts when Raw takes place at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield on Monday, September 15.

Fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Friday, September 5 Chicago, Illinois SmackDown Allstate Arena Ticketmaster
Monday, September 8 Milwaukee, Wisconsin RAW Fiserv Forum Ticketmaster
Friday, September 12 Norfolk, Virginia SmackDown Scope Arena Ticketmaster
Monday, September 15 Springfield, Massachusetts RAW Mass Mutual Center MassMutualCenter.com
Monday, September 29 Raleigh, North Carolina RAW Lenovo Center Ticketmaster
Friday, October 3 Cincinnati, Ohio SmackDown Heritage Bank Center Ticketmaster
Monday, October 6 Dallas, Texas RAW American Airlines Center Ticketmaster
Friday, October 17 San Jose, California SmackDown SAP Center Ticketmaster
Monday, October 20 Sacramento, California RAW Golden 1 Center Ticketmaster
Friday, October 24 Tempe, Arizona SmackDown Mullet Arena Ticketmaster
Friday, November 24 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma RAW Paycom Center Ticketmaster

