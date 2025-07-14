WWE Raw in Birmingham, Pro Wrestling Boom, Jeff Jarrett, Bully Ray, Diamante, Sean Waltman, Necro Butcher, Grizzly Redwood, Jake Crist, Izzi Dame, Brock Lesnar, Shane Helms, Sami Zayn, Rene Goulet, Geeto Mongol, Dara Singh, Paul Orndorff

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena. Raw features the fallout from Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today. Johnny Fairplay has the day off, so I will be joined by guest co-host Sean Plichta for a discussion regarding WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW All In Texas, NXT Great American Bash, and WWE Evolve. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before 12CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Birmingham, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s Collision taping in Chicago, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in San Antonio. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Jeff Jarrett is 58 today.

-Bully Ray (Mark LoMonaco) is 54 day.

-Diamante (Priscilla Zuniga) is 34 today.

-Sean “X-Pac” Waltman turned 53 on Sunday.

-Necro Butcher (Dylan Summers) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Grizzly Redwood (Mitch Franklin) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Jake Crist (John Crist) turned 41 on Sunday.

-WWE producer Gregory Shane Helms turned 51 on Saturday.

-Izzi Dame (Franki Strefling) turned 26 on Sunday.

-Brock Lesnar turned 48 on Saturday.

-Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei) turned 41 on Saturday.

-Rene Goulet (Robert Bédard) was born on July 12, 1932. He died on May 25, 2019, at age 76.

-The late Geeto Mongol (Newton Tattrie) was born on July 12, 1931. He died at age 82 on July 19, 2013.

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) died on July 12, 2012, at age 83 following a heart attack.

-The late Paul Orndorff died of dementia at age 71 on July 12, 2021.