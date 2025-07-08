WWE Evolution lineup: The latest card for Sunday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Evolution premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.

-Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

-A battle royal for a shot at a championship at the Clash in Paris event (Advertised entrants: Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri)

Powell’s POV: The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Sol Ruca and Zaria were added to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match without explanation after Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss earned the right to be in the match by winning a qualifier. Evolution will close out an insanely busy weekend with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW All In Texas, and NXT Great American Bash all taking place the day before. Join me for my live review of WWE Evolution, and a same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).