WWE Raw in Providence, Q&A audio show, Allan Funk, Richie Steamboat, Josh Woods, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, Hillbilly Jim, Jerry Sags, Jamie Dundee, Vincent J McMahon

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Providence, Rhode Island, at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The show features Seth Rollins vs. Penta and the brand’s final push for Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show will be available today exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Providence, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s Collision in Garland, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Nashville. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Allan Funk is 54 today. He worked as Kwee Wee in WCW.

-Richie Steamboat (Richard Blood Jr.) is 38 today.

-Josh Woods is 38 today.

-Former WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Vincent James McMahon was born on July 6, 1914. The father of Vincent Kennedy McMahon died at age 69 from pancreatic cancer on May 24, 1984.

-Hillbilly Jim (James Morris) turned 73 on Saturday.

-Jerry Sags (Jerome Saganowich) of the Nasty Boys turned 60 on Saturday.

-Jamie Dundee (James Cruikshanks) turned 54 on Saturday.

-Adam Cole (Austin Jenkins) turned 36 on Saturday.