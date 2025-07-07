AEW Dynamite preview: The All In Texas go-home week edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone meet face-to-face

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata

-MJF and Mark Briscoe have a “talky-talk”

-Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla in a four-way for the No. 2 spot in the women’s Casino Gauntlet match

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).