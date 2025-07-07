TNA Impact preview: The penultimate edition before Slammiversary

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy and “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. TNA Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth and “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro in an eight-man tag match

-Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something vs. Mance Warner in a three-way for the TNA International Championship

-Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance vs. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace in a non-title match

-NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 20, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).