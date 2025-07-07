AEW Collision lineup: Thursday’s live go-home show for All In Texas

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Thursday from Garland, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. The AEW All In Texas countdown special will air immediately after Collision. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).