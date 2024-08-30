WWE Bash in Berlin, NXT No Mercy, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Scott Stanford, Caleb Konley, Killer Kowalski

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Bash in Berlin will be held on Saturday in Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena. The show features Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship. The main card starts at noonCT/1ET. I am out today, so join Colin McGuire for his live review of Bash in Berlin. A same day audio review with Jake Barnett and Will Pruett will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT No Mercy will be held on Sunday in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena. The show is headlined by Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship. Join us for a live review beginning with either a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be taped today in Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena. The show features the final push for Bash in Berlin and includes Nia Jax vs. Michin in a street fight for the WWE Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night Smackdown audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Denny Sanford Premier Center. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE broadcaster Scott Stanford is 58.

-Caleb Konley (Mason Burnett) is 41. He worked as Kaleb in Impact Wrestling.

-Walter “Killer” Kowalski (born Edward Władysław Spulnik) died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.