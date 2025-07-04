WWE Smackdown preview: The Independence Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped on Monday for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-King of the Ring Cody Rhodes appears

-Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill appears

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton selects her challenger for Evolution

-Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab and Michin vs. Alba Fyre and Piper Niven for spot in the four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Evolution

-“The Wyatt Sicks” Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy vs. Montez Ford, Chris Sabin, Johnny Gargano, and Berto in an eight-man tag match

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Rey Fenix and Andrade

-Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso vs. U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo

Powell’s POV: Smackdown, which is now a two-hour show, was taped on Monday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. However, there is a chance I will cover this episode on delay due to the holiday. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).