Beyond Wrestling “Blacktop Bloodbath” results: Vetter’s review of Marcus Mathers vs. Donovan Dijak for the IWTV Title, TJ Crawford vs. Leyla Hirsch, Slade vs. Gabriel Skye in a deathmatch

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Blacktop Bloodbath”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

June 21, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Ralph’s Rock Diner

This show was just released on IWTV. I’ve seen Beyond Wrestling hold outdoor shows in this location before. Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro and Joey T provided commentary. There were perhaps 300 people standing around ringside in the sun. Drew talked about doing outdoor shows and how it can make a wrestler “a victim to the elements.”

1. TJ Crawford vs. Leyla Hirsch in an intergender match. A nice pop for Leyla, who, of course, is giving up a lot of size to Crawford. They shook hands, but then she hit a shotgun dropkick and a doublestomp to his chest in the corner. TJ hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle and a sideslam. Drew said wrestlers are going to want to win their matches early with the heat of this day. Leyla jumped on his back at 2:30 and applied a sleeper, but he ran backwards into the corner. She hit a missile dropkick and a tornado DDT for a nearfall.

Crawford hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 4:00. He missed the Silver Bullet, but he hit a series of other kicks. She grabbed an ankle. Leyla hit a clothesline, and they were both down. TJ hit a pop-up forearm strike, but he missed a moonsault. Leyla hit a top-rope moonsault, and she tied up his left arm on the mat. However, he rolled over on top of her and got the flash pin. A really good opener. They shook hands afterwards.

TJ Crawford defeated Leyla Hirsch at 7:24.

2. Love, Doug vs. Hotdog Starkes. I have no idea what this means but it should be all comedy, right? Starkes is a Black man in a hot dog mascot outfit. I seem to recall they did this silliness in the past. Doug put on an apron. Doug shoved a hot dog into Starkes’ mouth and pinned him. Silliness not worth describing.

Love, Doug defeated Hotdog Starkes at 5:15.

* Jose Zamora came out of the back; he’s not listed on the match schedule! He’s the kid with the body camera around his neck so he can broadcast his life 24/7, and Cordeiro said he has millions of social media followers. Yes, it appears that IWTV forgot to include a match in their lineup listing.

3. Bobby Orlando vs. Jose Zamora. The crowd loves Bobby, who I always compare his comedy-style matches to Colt Cabana. Bobby knocked him down with a shoulder block. Jose snapped Orlando throat-first across the top rope at 3:00 and he took control, stomping on Bobby in the corner. Zamora hit a springboard senton and a standing Lionsault for a nearfall at 5:00. Bobby fired up and hit some jab punches, then a running neckbreaker, then a clothesline into the corner.

Bobby hit a jumping knee to the jaw and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Zamora hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Bobby hit a superkick and a bodyslam, then the top-rope elbow drop for the pin. Fairly straight-forward match, but the crowd is always into Bobby’s antics.

Bobby Orlando defeated Jose Zamora at 7:59.

4. CPA vs. Dan Barry. This is a rematch from a month ago, when Barry won. Cordeiro noted that Dan is on his retirement tour. CPA came out in his jeans, long-sleeve shirt, and tie, and he immediately recoiled when the sunlight struck his head. They shook hands before locking up. CPA peeled off his first shirt, but of course has another one underneath. Barry hit a gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. CPA hit a stunner, then the 1099 (comedy 619).

CPA hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30, and he peeled off a second shirt. Barry hit a superkick. Barry set up for a moonsault. CPA grabbed a mic and told him not to do it! He said it’s probably the last time they are going to wrestle. “Don’t jump,” CPA earnestly pleaded, and he started singing “Jumper” by Third Eye Blind, and the crowd was quickly singing along. (Proving once again that music in 1997 is better than in 2025!) Dan climbed down, but CPA got a rollup for a nearfall! Barry hit a piledriver for the pin. Silly but the crowd was into it. The commentators noted that they are 1-1 now.

Dan Barry defeated CPA at 7:35.

* Barry said he wants his final match to be at the White Eagle on New Year’s Eve!

5. Marcus Mathers vs. Donovan Dijak for the IWTV Championship. Yeah, this match was the reason to tune in. “The fun and games are over; the world title is on the line,” Cordeiro said. Mathers wore his sharp white-and-gold gear. Dijak dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Mathers low-bridged the top rope, sending Donovan to the floor, and he dove onto Dijak. In the ring, Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block at 1:30 for a nearfall. They went back to the floor, where Donovan threw Mathers lawn dart-style into the ring post.

Dijak hit some chops and threw Mathers back into the ring and was in charge. Dijak hit a release suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Joey T said this was Mathers’ 11th title defense and probably his toughest opponent. Mathers hit several clotheslines that only staggered Dijak, but he finally dropped him. Marcus hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron, then a fadeaway stunner from the corner. Mathers hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Dijak caught Mathers coming off the ropes and he hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall.

Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Mathers hit his second-rope Canadian Destroyer at 9:00 and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Dijak hit another hip-toss across the ring. Mathers caught him with an Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face. He came off the ropes, but Dijak hit a superkick, then a Mafia Kick for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Mathers hit his fisherman’s brainbuster! Mathers hit the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! “What a match!” Cordeiro said. The crowd chanted, “both these guys!” They shook hands and pointed at each other.

Marcus Mathers defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the IWTV World Title at 11:37.

6. Eye Black Jack Pasquale and Pedro Dones vs. “The New School” Rain Conway and Jay Tunis in a tag team doors match. You have to put both opponents through a door to win. The bell rang, and all four brawled. Cordeiro noted that the New School was eliminated from the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Classic two days earlier. Jack and Pedro hit stereo back-body drops. Pedro hit a snap suplex on the pavement. Pasquale and Rain brawled on one side of the parking lot, while Pedro and Tunis brawled on the other side of the ring.

Jack got whipped into the ring steps at 4:00 and that looked like it hurt; he’s lucky he didn’t get cut on his back. Two doors have been set up in corners in the ring. Rain pulled Pasquale into the ring, but Jack hit a suplex at 5:30. Conway hit a German Suplex. Dones took a back-body drop on the black top. Fairly basic brawling. The commentators noted this felt like it was 2-on-1 after Dones went down. Pedro got back into the ring. The babyfaces hit stereo Five Knuckle Shuffle falling punches.

The heels were in charge in the ring and they set up a door bridge. Pasquale powerbombed Tunis through a table bridge at 10:58, but Tunis almost immediately pushed Pasquale through a door in the corner at 11:23. Dones then quickly pushed Tunis through another door for the pin. This one didn’t work for me; the pacing was a bit slow before the rapid-fire eliminations to suddenly wrap it up.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale and Pedro Dones defeated Jay Tunis and Rain Conway at 11:33.

* Brett Mettro jumped in the ring and attacked Dones from behind! The heels beat up Dones. Pasquale apparently had already been helped to the back. Mettro slammed Dones. The commentators wondered who was responsible for the heel turns among the Bio Pro students. The heels left. Dones got up and challenged them to a match the next day!

7. Rex Lawless vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a “Symphony of Destruction” match. This really should be a squash. Sounds like musical instruments are legal weapons. Gray carried a guitar to the ring. Lawless came out holding an infant-sized guitar. Gray tried some punches to the gut, but Rex is so much taller and thicker and no-sold them. Gray grabbed some drumsticks and pounded Rex’s head. Rex dropped him snake-eyes and tossed Gray to the floor at 1:30. Gray grabbed a recorder and hit Rex with it; Rex grabbed it and struck Gray with it.

Rex hit Gray with some cheap instruments; it looked more funny than painful. Gray used a kick-petal to hit a low blow at 4:30, and that popped the crowd. Rex hit Gray over the head with a thumbtack-covered drum, and the tacks went onto Jake’s skull. Rex hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall, even though he had a drum over his head! Rex used the thumbtack-covered guitar on Gray’s back, with tacks getting stuck in Jake’s shirt. (I withdraw my comment about how it didn’t look like the weapons were painful!) Drew said half the fans are bloodthirsty and the other half are baffled as to what was happening. Gray put a guitar behind his back and hit a Coffin Drop onto Rex for a nearfall at 7:30. Rex hit a package piledriver onto a drum for the pin. Crazy stuff.

Rex Lawless defeated Jake Gray at 8:27.

8. Slade vs. Gabriel Skye in a deathmatch. Slade is the scary bald guy who looks like every scary bald guy in every prison movie you’ve ever seen. Skye pushed a shopping cart filled with weapons to the ring. (I don’t generally think of Skye as a deathmatch wrestler! Does he know what he’s getting into?) Slade came out with his own weapons. They whacked each other over the head with weapons. Skye pushed a gusset plate into Slade’s head at 3:00, and Slade was immediately bleeding a lot. Yuck; this one isn’t for me.

They fought through the crowd with Slade’s body quickly getting covered in his blood. They hit each other over the head with weapons. Skye leapt off a fence and hit a crossbody block to the pavement at 7:00. They fought on the top rope in the ring, and Skye bit at the wound. Skye hit a running powerbomb through a door at 9:30. Skye hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Drew said this was the bloodiest match he’s seen in Beyond Wrestling. Slade slammed Skye through several open chairs for the pin. This crowd loved this and gave it a “holy shit!” chant.

Slade defeated Gabriel Skye at 13:09.

Final Thoughts: Mathers-Dijak was absolutely fantastic. Both men are just killing it every weekend, and it’s not a surprise they delivered such an entertaining match. Crawford is so good — he did have a handful of MLW matches — and his match with Leyla was good and takes second place. The crowd really enjoyed the comedy early on and the hardcore matches to wrap it up. None of the other matches were particularly noteworthy.