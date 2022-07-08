WWE Raw preview: Brock Lesnar and two matches advertised for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Brock Lesnar appears
-Bobby Lashley holds an open challenge for the U.S. Championship
-Riddle vs. Theory
Powell's POV: Raw will be live from San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center.
