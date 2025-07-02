NXT Great American Bash lineup: The card for the next premium live event

What's happening...

July 2, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Great American Bash event that will be held on Saturday, July 12, in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

-Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame for the Dame for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace

-The contract signing for Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary

Powell’s POV: The show will be held on the same day as AEW All In and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. We will have a live review of the Great American Bash as the event streams on Peacock, and a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

