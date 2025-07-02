WWE Speed – Alba Fyre vs. Thea Hail for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Alba Fyre vs. Thea Hail for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on WWE Speed! @theahail_wwe and @wwe_alba go one-on-one in the Semifinals. Who will advance and challenge @SolRucaWWE for the Women’s Championship? pic.twitter.com/UI4M6Z9OU3 — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2025

Powell’s POV: Fyre won the match and will challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship next Wednesday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.