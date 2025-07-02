AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s 300th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

-Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa for the TBS Championship

-MJF vs. Brody King vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox in a Casino Gauntlet match qualifier

-ROH Champion Bandido, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson in a “Heroes vs. Villains match”

Powell’s POV: The Heroes vs. Villains match is a network tie-in with the Superman movie. Dynamite 300 will be live from Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).