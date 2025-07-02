What's happening...

AEW Dynamite 300 coverage, AEW Collision 100 taping (reports needed), WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Bret Hart, Charles Robinson, Scotty Too Hotty

July 2, 2025

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena. This is episode 300 and features AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi in a non-title match. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Ontario, as well as the Collision tapings. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The episode includes Layla Diggs vs. Jin Tala.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C+ grade.

-I gave Thursday’s AEW Collision a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bret Hart is 68.

-WWE referee Charles Robinson is 61.

-Scotty Too Hotty (Scott Garland) is 52.

