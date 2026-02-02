What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Parking Lot Brawl on Saturday show

February 2, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz vs. Big Bill, Bryan Keith, Zack Gibson, and James Drake in a Parking Lot Brawl

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pearl Theater at the Palms. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.