AEW Collision lineup: Parking Lot Brawl on Saturday show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz vs. Big Bill, Bryan Keith, Zack Gibson, and James Drake in a Parking Lot Brawl

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pearl Theater at the Palms. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).