WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s Rumble fallout show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).