Wrestling Revolver “Texas Title Tournament” results (6/28): Vetter’s review of a single-night tournament for the Revolver Texas Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Texas Title Tournament”

Streamed on Triller+

June 28, 2025, in Bedford, Texas, at MPX Event Center

Bedford is part of the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area. The audio track of the commentary was awful. Just awful. It sounds like when you’re driving in a car and listening to your favorite baseball team on the a.m. radio, and you are losing the signal. This is a small, dark room. Lighting was okay. There were no fans seated across from the hard camera, as the ring was pushed up against that wall. It appears the crowd was maybe 100-120.

* This is a single-night, eight-person tournament. Matthew Palmer is injured, so we have a mystery person replacing him.

1. KJ Orso vs. Vert Vixen in a first-round tournament match. The ring announcer told the crowd NOT to call KJ Orson by his “deadname” of Fuego Del Sol. I’ll reiterate that I consider Vert to be the top unsigned U.S. female indy talent. They locked up, she got some in some moves, and KJ rolled to the floor to stall. Back in the ring, she hit some chops. She might be as tall or even taller than he is. She dove through the ropes onto him at 3:00. KJ snapped her throat across the top rope, and it allowed him to take control, as he stomped on her. KJ hit a double-underhook suplex and kept her grounded. He hit a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 5:00.

Vert hit a rolling stunner and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Vert hit some quick kicks and an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Vert hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. KJ hit a back suplex and a piledriver for a nearfall, and he yelled at the ref. He pushed the ref; the ref pushed back, and Vert got a rollup for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Vert applied a Sharpshooter; Orso escaped and applied a Crossface on the mat. Vert hit a spin kick to the head. He hit a release suplex at 10:00 and was fired up. She hit a springboard spin kick and a suplex. He got a rollup with his feet in the ropes for the tainted pin!

KJ Orso defeated Vert Vixen at 10:40 to advance.

* On the screen, Athena talked about her passion for women’s wrestling in Texas, and she is hosting an all-women’s show on August 9. Vert Vixen, Hyan, Abadon, Masha Slamovich are booked.

* The commentary audio improved. It was still not great, but not as awful as when the show began, either.

2. Exodus Prime vs. Brick Savage in a first-round tournament match. I’ve loosely compared Prime to Elix Skipper or Caprice Coleman. Savage is somewhat comparable to Bronson Reed but not as rotund; I’m a big fan of both men, and I wouldn’t have been surprised if this had been the finals. Exodus hit a dive to the floor, then a second one, at 1:00. He tried a plancha, but Brick caught him and shoved him into the ring post. In the ring, Exodus hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall and a series of elbow drops. He hit a senton at 4:00.

Exodus hit a twisting crossbody block, then a frog splash to the back. He hit a Delirious-style frogsplash to the back. Brick hit a buzzsaw kick. Prime hit a stunner, then a second-rope fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 8:00. Brck hit a buzzsaw kick and a DDT for the pin. Solid match. Brick sold pain in his ribs from Exodus’ offense.

Brick Savage defeated Exodus Prime at 9:26 to advance.

3. JD Griffey vs. Stephen Wolf in a first-round tournament match. JD has been on-and-off with Shane Taylor Promotions in indy shows; he has a shoot-fighter look to him and is part of “America Top Team.” He took off his shirt, and he’s put on some muscle mass since I last saw him. Wolf just returned to the U.S. after competing in Europe most of the spring. A feeling-out process to open, and JD clocked him with a punch. Wolf hit a Lionsault Press, but he sold pain in his knee upon landing. JD saw it and targeted it. Wolf rolled to the floor at 2:30, selling the pain in his left knee.

They fought on the floor, and JD slammed Wolf’s knee into a pillar. In the ring, they traded punches, and JD hit a suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. For no reason whatsoever, JD picked up his phone and took photos or FaceTime someone. It allowed Wolf to fire up and hit some forearm strikes. Wolf hit a running knee for a nearfall at 7:00. Wolf hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Griffey went for a cross-armbreaker, but Wolf escaped and got a rollup. JD switched to an ankle lock, then went to a rear-naked choke on the mat. Wolf tried to reach the ropes, but he passed out! I’ll call that an upset!

JD Griffey defeated Stephen Wolf at 10:14 to advance.

* Time to find out who is the mystery replacement in the tournament! Matthew Palmer came to the ring; he was not dressed to wrestle. He introduced Delynn Cavens, who has a Chris Bey look to him. I might have seen him once.

4. Damo McCullough vs. Delynn Cavens in a first-round tournament match. My first time seeing Damo, who has a cowboy look. (When I first saw the graphic for this show, I thought it was 1 Called Manders.) Cavens got in the ring, and he might be 5’1″ — he is more than a foot shorter than Damo. Damo took that cowboy hat off and has long curly hair; he looks like a long-haired Bobby Roode. Cavens hit a dive through the ropes at 3:00, and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Damo hit a standing powerbomb, and he kept Cavens grounded on the mat. Cavens hit a 619. Damo hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 6:00. He hit a clothesline and a powerslam, but Delynn rolled through it and got the flash pin! Decent match.

Delynn Cavens defeated Damo McCullough at 7:31 to advance.

* Intermission. They showed AJ Francis vs. Jake Crist from the show two weeks ago, when Francis won the Revolver Remix Title. They were back in 10 minutes even!!! AJ Francis came to the ring with his title belt over his shoulder. He got on the mic and proclaimed himself the “Greatest Remix champion of all time.” (Again, he’s not had a single title defense yet.) AJ announced he just bought an estate in Houston (which got some boos!) and he proclaimed he’s now a better Texan than everyone in the crowd. He is defending the belt against all comers!

5. AJ Francis vs. Adam Green vs. Demo Diamond vs. Gabe Wilder vs. Josiah Jean vs. LVJ vs. Phil Noir vs. Sky de Lacrimosa in an eight-man scramble for the Revolver Remix Title. The sound is just awful as the music played for the intros; we could not hear the ring announcer introduce anyone here. (Luckily, everyone’s names were already posted on cagematch.net.) I’ve seen a fair amount of Texas indy wrestling in the past year but I don’t know any of these challengers. We had the bell, and unsurprising, Francis is the tallest and thickest of the bunch.

All the guys jumped Francis and stomped on him, so AJ rolled to the floor. I truly don’t know who is who. Sky is a bigger version of Sami Callihan. The commentators explained that all of these guys compete in the local promotion dubbed MPX. (I recall other MPW guys have competed on some past Revolver shows here in Texas; it’s possible I saw one or two of these guys then.) Gabe Wilder, a chubby white guy, dove through the ropes onto everyone at 3:00. Greene (white, long flowing hair) dove over the ropes onto everyone.

AJ and Sky squared off, and Francis dropped him. Josiah Jean has a young Booker T look and he looks good in the ring. Francis put Sky on his shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 7:00. Francis powerbombed one guy onto another. Francis hit a “First Clash” (Styles Clash!) for a nearfall. He hit a “Down Payment” (chokeslam) on Diamond for the pin. Adequate; it allowed Francis to beat up a lot of newer, smaller wrestlers.

AJ Francis defeated Adam Green, Demo Diamond, Gabe Wilder, Josiah Jean, LVJ, Phil Noir, and Sky de Lacrimosa to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 8:12.

6. JD Griffey vs. Delynn Cavens in a semifinal tournament match. Again, a huge height advantage for Griffey over the short Cavens. Cavens got some quick rollups in the first minute; the commentators said he is trying to save energy for the finals. He hit a basement dropkick at 2:00, then two dives through the ropes. In the ring, Griffey caught him coming off the ropes and hit a swinging backbreaker. They went to the floor, and JD dropped Delynn back-first over the guardrail at 4:00! Ouch! JD hit a release suplex onto the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Griffey hit another backbreaker over his knee at 5:30, and he kept Delynn grounded. Cavens hit a DDT at 7:00, and they were both down. Cavens hit a 619, then a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. JD set up for a package piledriver, but he turned it into a shoulder-breaker over his knee. He snapped Caven’s arm and got the pin!

JD Griffey defeated Delynn Cavens at 10:01 to advance.

7. KJ Orso vs. Brick Savage in a semifinal tournament match. Savage sold the rib injury from the first match as he came to the ring. KJ charged at Brick and ricocheted off the big man and crashed to the mat. Funny. Brick hit a Bulldog Powerslam but sold the pain in his torso. KJ hit a slingshot doublestomp at 2:00, then a running twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. He applied a leg lock around Brick’s midsection and kept the pressure on Brick’s ribs. Brick hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. KJ hit another doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Savage hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a Pounce that sent Orso into the corner. Brick hit two consecutive powerbombs for the pin!

Brick Savage defeated KJ Orso at 8:11 to advance.

* KJ hit some knee strikes to Brick’s ribs after the bell. He got a chair and repeatedly struck Savage on the back with it. Vert Vixen ran in for the save, and she fought KJ to the back.

8. “Tye or Dye” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds vs. “Sons of Mayhem” Big J and Redd Chambers vs. “Surf and Turf” Braddah Kaimi and Phil Shark in a Two-Count Challenge” tag match. Matthias and Reynolds have been regulars in Revolver the past six or so months; they were trained by the Rascalz. They had a match just like this two weeks ago in Iowa — if you go for a pin but someone only gets a two count, they must consume a shot of tequila. Phil Shark wore a big shark mascot outfit; that doesn’t look like something you can wrestle in. The Sons of Mayhem are also making their debut, and it appears they are already drunk. “I think the Sons of Mayhem don’t understand the rules of this contest,” a commentator said.

We had a bell; each guy got a nearfall, so they paused so everyone could drink a shot. Phil Shark removed that ridiculous mascot outfit; good, I thought he wrestled in it! The ref took a shot, too! Phil Shark hit a running Shooting Shark Press for a nearfall; a second drink for him. Redd Chambers got the mic and mumbled as he sang a song, as he was already drunk. This got pretty repetitive; rollup attempt, stop the action, take a shot. Tye or Dye tried several pin attempts and were informed they had to drink FOUR shots. at 6:30.

Tye or Dye threw their final shot at a masked man at ringside. He is “luchador Don Goto.” He got in the ring and hit some clotheslines. A door was set up in the corner of the ring. The ref tried making a pin attempt, so he had to drink some more shots, too. Phil hit a top-rope Shooting Shark Press for a nearfall. Matthias did an airplane spin on a drunk opponent, rolled him up, and got the pin. The alcohol aspect adds a bit of humor, but it just breaks up the action too much. Watching wrestlers (presumably?) pretending to stumble around drunk gets old really quickly, too.

“Tye or Dye” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds defeated “Sons of Mayhem” Big J and Redd Chambers, and “Surf and Turf” Braddah Kaimi and Phil Shark in a Two-Count Challenge at 12:09.

* Matthew Palmer brought out the shiny new belt that will go to the winner of the next match!

9. JD Griffey vs. Brick Savage in the tournament finals to become the inaugural Revolver Texas Champion. Brick once again staggered to the ring, holding his ribs. JD snuck up behind him and struck him with a kendo stick. Palmer checked on Savage, who was down on the floor. Savage got in the ring and demanded that we have a match. All the wrestlers who competed in the earlier matches came to ringside and pounded on the mat. We got the bell and we’re underway! Griffey charged, but Brick hit a Black Hole Slam! Savage immediately mounted JD and hit some forearm strikes to the jaw. The ref called for the bell, as JD was knocked out! “Is that it? Is the match over?” a commentator asked. That was deeply disappointing in how short it was.

Brick Savage defeated JD Griffey at 00:44 to win the Texas Title Tournament to become the inaugural Revolver Texas Champion.

* Savage got on the mic and said this is a representation of what he’s had to deal with the past three years, with people jumping him from behind… but it didn’t work!

Final Thoughts: I don’t think I’ve ever seen a tournament final go that short. (It really doesn’t appear like a legit knockout to me, but just a bizarre way to end the tournament.) I wasn’t wrong when I suggested Brick-Exodus could have been the tournament finals, as that was easily the best match. KJ-Vert was good for second, and I’ll go with Wolf-JD for third. Unfortunately, the second-round and finals weren’t anywhere as good as the first-round matches. This show is available on Triller+ but it gets a thumbs in the middle. I’ll reiterate that the sound did get better compared to how it sounded in the first match, but it was still well below average for an indy production.