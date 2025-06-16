What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Blake Monroe contract signing and more set for Tuesday’s show

June 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro vs. Elijah, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura

-Blake Monroe (f/k/a Mariah May) signs her NXT contract

-Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan in an Evolution Eliminator match

-Zaria vs. Izzy Dame in an Evolution Eliminator match

-Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker in an Evolution Eliminator match

-Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace in an Evolution Eliminator match

Powell’s POV: The NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

