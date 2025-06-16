What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico

June 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Mistico

-Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Mone for the CMLL Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley, Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata in a ten-man tag

-Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler in a 12-man tag

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe in a non-title match

-Mascara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush in a Four Million Pesos four-way match

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Mexico City, Mexico at Arena Mexico. The show is listed as running 2.5 hours. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers)

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne June 16, 2025 @ 9:44 am

    10 man tag, 12 man tag, 4 way jobber match for fake money, unknown champion defending against Manure, MFJ v flippy midget #73, and Mark Briscoe jobbing to another lazy, broken down hack living off their distant past glory.

    What a fucking shit show from top to bottom.

    Reply

