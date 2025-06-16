WWE Raw in Green Bay, Q&A audio show, Jack Perry, Sweet Daddy Siki, Sandman, Ted Arcidi, Rezar, Bayley, Scott Norton, Chuck Palumbo, Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Paul Jones, Ultimate Warrior, Buddy Roberts, Brad Armstrong, Dick Murdoch, Buzz Sawyer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. The show features the final King and Queen of the Ring four-way matches. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Ted Arcidi is 67 today.

-The Sandman (James Fullington) is 62 today.

-Rezar (Gzim Selmani) of the AOP tag team is 31 today.

-Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) is 28 today.

-The late Ultimate Warrior (born James Hellwig) was born on June 16, 1959. He died of a heart attack on April 8, 2014.

-Sweet Daddy Siki (Reginald Siki) was born on June 16, 1933. He died at age 91 on December 31, 2024.

-The late Paul Jones (Paul Frederik) was born on June 16, 1942. He died the week of April 18, 2018.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on June 16, 1947. He died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012.

-Scott Norton turned 64 on Sunday.

-Chuck Palumbo turned 54 on Sunday.

-Cezar Bononi turned 39 on Sunday.

-Bayley (Pamela Martinez) turned 36 on Sunday.

-The late Brad Armstrong (Robert James) was born on June 15, 1962. He died on November 1, 2012, at age 50.

-The late Dick Murdoch died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996, at age 49.

-Peter Avalon (Peter Hernandez) turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late Buzz Sawyer (Bruce Woyan) was born on June 14, 1959. He died of an overdose at age 32 on February 7, 1992.