What's happening...

AEW All In Texas lineup: The latest card for the July stadium show

June 5, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In Texas event that will be held Saturday, July 12 in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a Winner Takes All match

Powell’s POV: WrestleTix lists that the current setup is for 20,488, and that 16,079 tickets had been distributed as of June 3. EW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. The show will also be available via TrillerTV.com internationally. The start time is listed as 2CT/3ET. I will be covering the show live, and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.