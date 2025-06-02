Carlito leaving WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Carlito’s run with WWE is coming to an end. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Sunday that Carlito’s contract will not be renewed. Carlito confirmed the news in a social media post (see below).

Powell’s POV: The 46-year-old played a fun part in The Judgment Day. I’ll miss his one-liners during their clubhouse segments.