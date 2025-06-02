Carlito leaving WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Carlito’s run with WWE is coming to an end. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Sunday that Carlito’s contract will not be renewed. Carlito confirmed the news in a social media post (see below).
Powell’s POV: The 46-year-old played a fun part in The Judgment Day. I’ll miss his one-liners during their clubhouse segments.
My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I… pic.twitter.com/H7depyZt5g
— carlito (@Litocolon279) June 1, 2025
