By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Smackdown with Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin, and Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa in MITB qualifiers, and more (36:33)…

Click here for the May 16 WWE Smackdown audio review.

