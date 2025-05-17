What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The Beach Break edition

May 17, 2025

AEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Tribute to Steve “Mongo” Michael with Ric Flair in attendance

-Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne

-Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. “Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at Double Or Nothing

-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith in a Chicago Street Fight

-Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox

-Mike Bailey vs. Blake Christian

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

