WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The first entrants for the MITB ladder matches

May 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday, June 7 in Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, five TBD)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Solo Sikoa, five TBD)

Powell’s POV: The Worlds Collide event will be held earlier in the day in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. I will be covering both events, and we will have audio reviews of both shows available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

