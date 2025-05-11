WWE LFG and two WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “Win or Go Home” and will see the contestants cut from eight to the final four.

-WWE Greatest Moments airs tonight at 8:30CT/9:30ET. The episode is focuses on Cody Rhodes.

-A second WWE Greatest Moments airs tonight at 10CT/11ET. The episode features The Bloodline.

Powell’s POV: Next week’s LFG features the finals filmed in New York City. The LFG finale will be followed by a pair of WWE Greatest Moments episodes.