Sabu dead at age 60

May 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sabu (Terry Brunk) has died at age 60. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the news on Sunday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Sabu wrestled a No Rope Barbed Wire match on April 18 at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. The match was billed as Sabu’s final match. Although it was widely suspected that Sabu wouldn’t actually retire, it sadly did turn out to be his final match. My fondest memories of Sabu are from his peak years in ECW. He was truly innovative and was a big part of the promotion’s success. My condolences to Sabu’s family, friends, and countless fans.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne May 11, 2025 @ 12:03 pm

    It’s actually pretty amazing he lived to 60 with his style of work. Damn entertaining early in ECW when nothing had really been seen like that on a national stage.

    • The Fabulous One May 11, 2025 @ 12:37 pm

      In certain aspects it is (RIP to the Legend that is Sabu) he was fun to watch during those ECW days.

