WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman will appear

-Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

-Pat McAfee will address being attacked by Gunther

-Becky Lynch will comment on attacking Lyra Valkyria

-Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis fills in for Raw General Manager Adam Pearce

Powell’s POV: Pearce released a video announcing the show’s lineup and said that doctor’s orders would prevent him from appearing. He didn’t offer any specifics, but he was walking his dog when he recorded the video. Raw will be live from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).